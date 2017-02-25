We need an Aubameyang who does not think too much - Tuchel

Borussia Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel is encouraging Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not to over-think his game after his brace against Freiburg.

Aubameyang had gone four games without a goal in all competitions prior to Saturday's 3-0 Bundesliga win.

During that relative dry spell, the Gabon international had endured a miserable outing at Benfica in the Champions League, missing a penalty as well as two gilt-edged chances before being substituted.

Two more simple opportunities went begging in the first half at Freiburg, but Aubameyang remained patient and got his reward with a pair of straightforward tap-ins in the second period, adding to Sokratis Papastathopoulos' early header.

"We need an Auba who does not think too much and is always looking forward to his next chance," Tuchel said.

"We said among ourselves before the game that Auba needed an easy goal from a yard out or so to get going again. And that is what happened.

"It is important to enjoy the moment and put in another top performance in the DFB-Pokal [against Sportfreunde Lotte on Tuesday]."

Marco Reus played a pivotal role in Aubameyang's first, nutmegging Caglar Soyuncu down the left-hand side before squaring for his team-mate to convert.

"Auba already got one or two fine chances in the first half and he would have scored those with a bit more confidence," Reus said.

"But he still got two goals in the end. So everything is well again.

"Freiburg are extremely strong at home. They play some very good football for a team that won promotion last season. But we never gave them a way into the game.

"We should have been up by more than one goal at half-time. Things got easier for us after the second goal."