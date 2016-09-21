Wenger never moaned about budget - Ljungberg

Freddie Ljungberg feels Arsene Wenger has done a great job in the transfer market throughout his tenure and believes Arsenal are finally capable of getting the players they want again after lacking the financial resources in the past.

Wenger brought in the likes of Granit Xhaka, Shkodran Mustafi and Lucas Perez as Arsenal chase their first Premier League title since 2004, and Ljungberg has hailed the Frenchman's role in the club's development.

"He has shown he is a great manager and I think he has been restricted a bit on the financial side in the past," the former Arsenal midfielder told Sky Sports.

"He never went to the media to moan about the budget and I think that shows you what a great man he is.

"I think some people wanted some signings in the summer, but everyone knows English clubs have a lot of money at the moment and if you ask for a player they raise the prices. He managed to get the players in the end.

"For Arsene to have been there for that long is a great achievement. And he has been through lots of different parts of the club's development too. He took them from Highbury, built a great side, then took them to the new stadium where they weren't able to spend as much on players, but still kept them in the Champions League and now they're maybe getting the players he wants again.

"They were second last year and this year hopefully we can win it."