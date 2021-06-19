West Ham transfer news: Hammers eye permanent deal for Jesse Lingard

West Ham are reportedly eager to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United on a permanent basis, following the midfielder’s excellent loan spell with the Hammers.

Lingard moved to the London Stadium at the end of January and produced some of the best form of his career, scoring nine goals in 16 appearances – including a goal of the season contender in April’s win at Wolves – as David Moyes’ side qualified for next season’s Europa League, only missing out on the top four by two points in the end.

According to Football Insider, West Ham would have to offer Lingard an increase to what he currently earns at Old Trafford, where he’s contracted until the end of next season.

While United are thought to open to keeping hold of Lingard, it’s hard to see them standing in his way should a suitable bid come in.

The England international hadn’t made a league appearance all season until his loan switch, suggesting that he is far from at the forefront of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

At the age of 28, Lingard is in his prime, and it would certainly make sense from his point of view to make a fresh (ish) start away from his boyhood club, for whom he’s turned out 210 times over the last decade.

It could even rekindle his England career, which looked so close to being revived ahead of the Euros – before he was cut from Gareth Southgate’s final squad for the tournament.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a free England Euro 96 shirt!

EURO 2020

CALENDAR Euro 2020 fixtures and dates: Full schedule and how to watch every match of the 2021 summer tournament

FOR YOUR HOME Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates

REFS Euro 2020 referees revealed: who are they, how were they selected and will VAR be in use?