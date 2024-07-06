When is England's Euro 2024 semi-final?

England advanced to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 after beating Switzerland on penalties, but when will the Three Lions be in action?

When will England play next at Euro 2024? The Three Lions live to fight another day after a late leveller against Switzerland and a 5-3 win on penalties in the teams' quarter-final clash on Saturday. Up next, the semi-finals.

Gareth Southgate's side have not scored more than one goal in 90 minutes in any of their five fixtures in Germany so far, with a 1-0 win over Serbia in their opening game followed by a 1-1 draw against Denmark and a goalless game versus Slovenia in Group C.

