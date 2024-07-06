When is England's Euro 2024 semi-final?
England advanced to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 after beating Switzerland on penalties, but when will the Three Lions be in action?
When will England play next at Euro 2024? The Three Lions live to fight another day after a late leveller against Switzerland and a 5-3 win on penalties in the teams' quarter-final clash on Saturday. Up next, the semi-finals.
Gareth Southgate's side have not scored more than one goal in 90 minutes in any of their five fixtures in Germany so far, with a 1-0 win over Serbia in their opening game followed by a 1-1 draw against Denmark and a goalless game versus Slovenia in Group C.
On the verge of elimination in their last-16 clash with Slovakia, England were rescued by Jude Bellingham's brilliant overhead kick, with Harry Kane going on to head the winner early in extra time.
VIDEO How France Won The WORST Game Of Euro 2024
On Saturday, Bukayo Saka's super strike levelled the scores at 1-1 with 10 minutes left to play against Switzerland and the Three Lions went on to win the shootout, converting all five of their penalties.
That sealed a dramatic victory for Southgate's side in the manager's 100th match in charge and set up a semi-final meeting with either the Netherlands or Turkey.
Meanwhile, Spain will meet France in the other semi-final after La Roja edged out hosts Germany in extra time on Friday and Les Bleus beat Portugal on penalties in the other quarter-final. So when and where do the semi-finals take place? Here, FourFourTwo has all the info...
When is England's Euro 2024 semi-final?
England will meet either the Netherlands or Turkey (in action in the last quarter-final on Saturday night) in the semi-finals of Euro 2024.
The Three Lions have already sealed their spot in Match 50 of 51 at the continental competition, which will be played on Wednesday night at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund at 9pm local time (8pm in the UK). And as the designated away team, England will need to wear their changed kit if Turkey are the opponents.
Meanwhile, Spain face France on Tuesday night at Munich's Allianz Arena, with kick-off scheduled for 9pm local time (8pm in the UK).
The final takes place at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Sunday, July 14 at 9pm local time (8pm in the UK).
Former England midfielder Darren Anderton has stated that he agrees with his former team-mate Gareth Southgate, and would also play Bukayo Saka at left-back, while Ian Wright has defended Jude Bellingham’s confidence. Rio Ferdinand, meanwhile, has claimed that he’d “walk home” from Germany if Southgate didn’t start Kobbie Mainoo.
ITV pundit Ally McCoist has labelled Spain defender Nacho as “embarrassing” for his playacting against Germany, while Florian Wirtz is the first to score against La Roja at this tournament. In other news, this is our team of the last-16.
