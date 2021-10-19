Why is the Celtic vs Ferencvaros Europa League game kicking off at 3.30pm on Tuesday?

Celtic are looking to turn their Europa League campaign around after defeats in their first two games have left them bottom of their group.

Next up is Hungarian side Ferencvaros, who have also failed to get a point on the board so far.

With the match taking place at Parkhead, this seems like the perfect opportunity for Ange Postecoglou's side to get off the mark and start making a dent in that negative goal difference.

But it won't be a famous European night at Celtic Park – instead, the Celtic vs Ferencvaros match is kicking off at 3.30pm on a Tuesday, rather than the Europa League's usual Thursday night slot.

So... what's going on?

Why is the Celtic vs Ferencvaros Europa League game happening on a Tuesday?

Glasgow rivals Rangers are also in the Europa League this season, and the fixture list has also thrown them up a home game in the Europa League's matchweek three.

This itself is because the UN's COP26 climate conference is taking place in Glasgow in early November, locking down much of the city for delegates and making European games untenable.

But for understandable reasons, the local police won't allow both Rangers and Celtic to play home matches on the same evening – it stretches out their resources.

One of the games had to move, so Celtic's got switched to a Tuesday.

Why is the Celtic vs Ferencvaros Europa League game kicking off at 3.30pm in the afternoon?

It would have made more sense for the match to be an evening kick-off, after most fans have finished work – but Tuesday is also a Champions League night.

UEFA is keen not to schedule Europa League matches to clash with Champions League games, to make sure that everyone knows which is the premier European competition.

And with Champions League matches now stretched across two time slots – Manchester City face Club Brugge at 5.45pm, while Liverpool's visit to Atletico Madrid kicks off at 8pm – the only option was to move it earlier in the day.

As such, Celtic vs Ferencvaros will kick off at 3.30pm and should be all wrapped up by the time the first Champions League games begin just over two hours later.

