WIN Fancy playing at the Santiago Bernabeu?

Well thanks to bwin, Manchester United's official online gaming and betting partner, those distant ambitions can become a reality.

We're offering the chance for two lucky winners to represent Manchester United in a fans' tournament against supporters of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the world-famous Bernabeu on July 17 and 18.

And if that's not enough, we're throwing in a one-night stay in a 4* hotel, a guided tour of the Galacticos' famous home, a pitchside dinner and more.

To be in with a shout of winning this once-in-a-lifetime experience, and for full details, head here and answer the adjacent question.