WIN! We're giving away three bookazines on Twitter today

Have you read The Ultimate 90s collection, Dream Teams Stars and 2021 FourFourTwo annual yet?

Today over on Twitter, we're giving away these three great bookazines!

WIN! FourFourTwo are giving away football prizes every day during the 12 Days of Christmas

These three bookazines have a combined value of £33.97 and are a perfect supplement for any FFT reader - plus they make a great gift.

These three books delve deep into all the stars and sides that the regular mag does.

Simply follow @FourFourTwo and retweet the giveaway tweet. It's really that easy. The giveaway begins at 12pm GMT and will end at 11am GMT tomorrow morning (January 1). We will randomly select one winner and DM them when the competition ends.

You can find all of Future's sports and leisure bookazines on the website right now.

Best of luck!

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

AMAZON PRIME PREMIER LEAGUE GAMES How to watch 21 top-flight matches for FREE this December

RANKED! Every Premier League club's coolest sponsor

SOUTHAMPTON Ralph Hasenhuttl is proving a different kind of management is possible at Southampton