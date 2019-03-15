Wolves boss Nuno ready for ‘biggest game in years’ against Manchester United

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo believes the FA Cup clash against Manchester United is the club’s biggest game for many years.

Wanderers, who clinched promotion back to the Premier League last season, face United at Molineux on Saturday evening for a place in the semi-finals at Wembley. They have not been in the competition’s last four since 1998.

Nuno insists he is aware of Wolves’ FA Cup pedigree – which includes lifting the trophy four times, with the last triumph back in 1960.

“It is the biggest game for the club for some time, we are aware of that,” said Nuno.

“We can feel in the city what’s going on, everybody is expecting a big game, some of them say it’s one of the most important games in years. We feel that.

“Of course, we want to make it happen again. But there is a lot of hard work ahead to repeat what happened in the past.

“It’s one of the things we want to make happen again, but we have to go step by step. There’s a long, long way for us to achieve those glorious moments of the 50s and 60s (but) it’s much harder now. It’s inspiring, of course.”

Wolves face a rejuvenated United team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has won 14 and lost just two of his 18 matches in charge.

“There are some changes but the quality is there,” said Nuno. “They are a very good team in a very good moment. The performances and results have been fantastic. The big moments they have had have been fantastic. Ole is doing a fantastic job.

“I don’t think (United’s loss to Arsenal last weekend) will make any difference. We know that it’s a different competition, it’s the quarter-finals of a big, big competition; the FA Cup – the oldest competition in the history of football.

“What happened before doesn’t change anything. They are a very good team and it will be a tough game for us.”

Ryan Bennett is suspended in the Premier League but available for the FA Cup, so Nuno makes make a decision about the defender’s inclusion. Romain Saiss played in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Nuno confirmed that John Ruddy will replace Rui Patricio in goal, as he has done in all the cup ties this season.