Wolves winger Ivan Cavaleiro makes Fulham loan switch

Fulham have completed the season-long loan signing of Wolves winger Ivan Cavaleiro.

The 25-year-old Portugal international made 23 Premier League appearances last season, scoring three goals.

He will now spend the 2019/20 campaign in the Sky Bet Championship at Craven Cottage, with Fulham holding an option to make the move permanent next summer.

“I’m really happy to be here and sign for Fulham,” he told the club’s official website.

“This is a big and respected club in England and through the rest of the world. Fulham has been involved in a European final, so it holds great pedigree.

“This is a good opportunity for me to grow as a player as well so I’m very happy to be here and I’m excited to be meeting everyone today.”

Cavaleiro has two previous seasons of experience in the Championship, including helping Wolves to the title in 2018.