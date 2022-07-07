Women's Euro 2022: When do England women play next?

By published

Women's Euro 2022 is underway – but when do England women play next?

Women's Euro 2022: When do England women play next?
(Image credit: Getty)

"When do England women play next at Women's Euro 2022?" fans are asking after a dominant 1-0 win over Austria in the opening game of the competition.

Lionesses fever has gripped the country. After a record attendance in the tournament last night and sold-out fixtures throughout the competition, it seems as if this might be the most popular Women's Euros ever.

And Sarina Wiegman – who has a phenomenal record with the team since joining – is now eyeing a two out of two in the next fixture against Norway.

Women's Euro 2022: When do England women play next?

England v Austria – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group A – Old Trafford

(Image credit: Nick Potts)

England will be taking on Norway on Monday July 11 at 8pm.

The game is set to be played at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, as the Lionesses squad look to bring another fervent atmosphere to the Euros. 

Norway, however, have a Ballon d'Or winner in their ranks, along with seven WSL stars in their stacked squad

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT