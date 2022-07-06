Women's Euro 2022: What is the record attendance for a Women's Euros game?
By Mark White published
Women's Euro 2022 starts with a record Women's Euros attendance at Old Trafford
The record attendance for a Women's Euros game will be set at Women's Euro 2022 – and we won't have to wait too long to see it.
The women's attendance record was actually broken earlier this year. 91,553 people piled into the Camp Nou to watch an El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, as Barça beat their rivals in the Champions League quarter-finals.
But the Women's Euros is a different kettle of fish…
The record attendance for a Women's Euros game has already been set at Women's Euro 2022
With over 70,000 people in attendance, the record has been set for England's opening match against Austria at Euro 2022.
The record will once again be broken at the same tournament, however, when the final takes place at Wembley Stadium.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
