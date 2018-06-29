World Cup early exit 'hurts so much' for Germany's Ozil

Mesut Ozil says it "hurts so much" for Germany to fall at the World Cup's first hurdle, failing to qualify for the knockout round.

Although Germany beat Sweden thanks to a late Toni Kroos free-kick, defeats either side to Mexico and South Korea saw the defending champions finish bottom of Group F.

Germany were among the pre-tournament favourites, having triumphed at last year's Confederations Cup to add to their Brazil 2014 crown.

But Die Mannschaft instead failed to pass the first round for the first time since 1938, leaving Ozil to rue what went wrong.

"Having to leave the World Cup already after the group stage hurts so much," Ozil posted on Instagram.

"We just weren't good enough. I'll need some time to get over it."

Germany have yet to confirm whether Joachim Low - who has a contract to 2022 - will continue as coach.

Under Low's leadership, Germany reached the final of Euro 2008, as well as the last four at the following European Championships and the 2010 World Cup.