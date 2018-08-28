Yaya Toure has passed a medical in London, says agent

Yaya Toure has passed a medical in London and is "close to signing a new contract", the player's agent has claimed.

Toure, 35, has been a free agent since leaving Manchester City at the end of last season.

The Ivory Coast star was linked with a move to West Ham to reunite with former City manager Manuel Pellegrini, but the Hammers boss dismissed those rumours two weeks ago.

It appears Toure is poised to complete his next move, though, with agent Dimitry Seluk stating a deal was close on Tuesday.

"Toure has passed a medical in London," he tweeted. "Yaya is close to signing a new contract."

Toure won three Premier League titles with City but left in somewhat acrimonious circumstances, when he accused manager Pep Guardiola of having "problems with Africans".

Guardiola responded to the allegation by saying: "It's a lie and he [Toure] knows it."