You'll never guess where each Premier League team sits in the table based on average age

By Ryan Dabbs
Here's the Premier League table if you base it off of the youngest vs oldest squads

Premier League table if ranked by from youngest to oldest
Premier League football is so relentlessly physical in the modern game that it waits for no passengers, with teams increasingly focussing on youthful exuberance over wily experience. 

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester City may all be battling at the head of the Premier League right now, while Sheffield United, Bournemouth and Burnley currently occupy the relegation spots, but is there a correlation between the average age of a line-up in the Premier League and their position in the table? 

Well, the boffins at CIES Football Observatory have cleverly crunched the numbers, ranking each of the 20 sides in the Premier League based on their average age, from youngest to oldest.

The Premier League table based on average age
PositionTeamAverage age
1.Burnley24.57 yrs
2. Chelsea24.95
3. Arsenal24.96
4.Tottenham Hotspur25.12
5.Bournemouth25.72
6.Brentford26.22
7.Nottingham Forest26.53
8.Manchester City26.55
9.Wolves26.85
10.Sheffield United26.85
11.Aston Villa26.96
12.Luton Town27.04
13. Manchester United27.08
14.Brighton & Hove Albion27.16
15. Liverpool27.17
16.Crystal Palace27.52
17.Everton27.54
18.Newcastle United27.76
19.West Ham United28.80
20.Fulham29.28

Clearly, there isn't any discernible correlation over where a team currently sits in the table and the average age of their lineup.

That's epitomised by the fact that Burnley, Arsenal and Chelsea - teams that are currently 18th, 2nd and 11th in the Premier League table - have all put out the youngest sides so far this campaign.

That said, however, Arsenal's young players when compared to Burnley's are a lot more experienced in Premier League football. Large parts of Vincent Kompany's squad are in their debut terms in the top flight of English football, while the Arsenal squad, apart from Jurrien Timber, doesn't feature a single player to have never played in the Premier League before 2023/24. 

Declan Rice of Arsenal after his sides 3-1 win during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on September 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Arsenal's young squad are flying again this season despite their young team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba all bring Arsenal's average age down, despite their vast experience at the elite level of the game. 

Without the 39-year-old Thiago Silva among their ranks, Chelsea could conceivably have comfortably the youngest side in the league. Somehow, Raheem Sterling, 28, is the squad's next oldest player after Silva. 

Meanwhile, Fulham, West Ham and Newcastle are all proving that an older squad doesn't necessarily equal poor performance. After all, Fulham, in 12th, are the lowest of the three in the Premier League, while the Hammers and Magpies are 7th and 8th, respectively. 

Tom Cairney of Fulham celebrates after scoring his teams second goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Sheffield United at Craven Cottage on October 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Fulham have the oldest squad in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

