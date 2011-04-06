Trick of the week: Toe balance and juggle
By Ben Welch
Part 6 in our exclusive freestyle masterclass with world champion trickster John Farnworth. Prepare to pick your jaw off the floor, it's the toe balance and jug
There are certain freestyle tricks that leave you rubbing your eyes in disbelief - this is one of them, courtesy of John Farnworth, the best freestyler trotting across the globe.
Mid-juggle Farnworth reverts from using his laces to his toes, before balancing the ball on the tips of his feet.
Before you start applying lashings of glue to your shoes, watch this video and let our skills school expert explain the technique behind performing this illusion.
John Farnworth is attempting to freestyle the London Marathon for Kick4Life.
