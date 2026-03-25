'Mohamed Salah edges ahead of him when judging strictly on Premier League performance and impact' Jamie Carragher claims Mohamed Salah’s Premier League legacy tops Cristiano Ronaldo

Jamie Carragher believes Mohamed Salah will go down as a greater Premier League player than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Egypt international confirmed earlier this week that he will bring the curtain down on a glittering nine-year spell with Liverpool by leaving the club at the end of the current campaign.

Salah is currently set to bow out from Anfield with eight major honours to his name and is now their third highest goal scorer of all time after racking up 255 goals from 435 appearances so far.

Article continues below

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has reaffirmed Mohamed Salah's place on the Premier League pantheon

Get VIP Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

Ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest Premier League players of all time, Salah is the all-time overseas scorer in the division's history – but he has had a fractured relationship with Carragher in the past.

Earlier this season, the Sky Sports pundit claimed that the Egyptian King was “trying to get Arne Slot sacked” in an extraordinary monologue launched on Monday Night Football.

Salah has won two Premier League titles in his time at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Salah now prepares to depart the Premier League for a second time, former Reds one-club man Carragher has claimed that the 33-year-old’s legacy has overtaken Ronaldo’s feats with Manchester United.

“In the pantheon of overseas attacking players to have excelled in England, only Thierry Henry eclipses Salah's output and consistency," Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"While many will argue the merits of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Gianfranco Zola, Dennis Bergkamp or Eric Cantona, none of them produced the same devastating numbers as consistently, season after season, as the Egyptian.”

Carragher went on to state that, despite Ronaldo being a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, the Portuguese's best form came at Real Madrid.

"Ronaldo's time at Manchester United, both initially and upon his return, was either side of his absolute, Real Madrid-peak years. Salah edges ahead of him when judging strictly on Premier League performance and impact.

Salah has struggled to recapture his regular form this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“In an all-time Premier League XI, Salah is an automatic inclusion in the front three alongside Henry and Ronaldo."

The bookies expect the winger to be heading to the Saudi Pro League, with long-standing interest from teams in the Gulf State.

Salah missed Liverpool’s defeat at Brighton with a muscle injury but is expected to return for FA Cup action, as the Reds have a quarter-final showdown with Manchester City after the international break.