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How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea for FREE: TV details and live streams for midweek meeting in the Premier League

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Chelsea head to Sussex knowing a win is vital in the battle for Champions League places

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton
Kaoru Mitoma (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Watch Brighton vs Chelsea today as Blues boss Liam Rosenior returns to his former club, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brighton vs Chelsea key information

• Date: Tuesday, 21 April 2026

• Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET

• Venue: Amex Stadium, Falmer

• Free Streaming: USA Network via YouTube TV's 5-day free trial (US)

• TV & Streaming: