Is Reece James injured this weekend? Injury latest on Chelsea captain as Blues face Manchester City

Chelsea's Reece James has been out with a hamstring injury

Reece James has largely stayed clear of any significant injuries this season, making 36 appearances in all competitions, his most since 2021/22.

But the Chelsea captain has been out of action since mid-March with a hamstring injury, raising fears that he could be experiencing another setback.

James last featured in his side’s 1-0 loss at Newcastle on 14 March, missing the most recent England camp.

When could Reece James return for Chelsea?

Reece James has avoided long-term injuries this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liam Rosenior suggested the right-back was making good progress in his recovery before last weekend’s 7-0 FA Cup quarter-final drubbing of Port Vale.

But will James be ready to play in Sunday’s Premier League game against title hopefuls Manchester City at Stamford Bridge?

Rosenior has not been able to provide any certainty.

“I don't know,” he said when asked if James could be involved against City. “We work day-to-day, so I don't want to give a timeline and not come through with that timeline, put pressure on those players, but they're all working really, really well at this moment.”