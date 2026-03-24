The Brazil World Cup 2026 home kit is out - and we're transported back to 1970

The Nike Brazil World Cup 2026 home kit has been released, and it's a beauty.

Kits are starting to get released ahead of World Cup 2026 – and now it's the turn of Brazil, who are among the favourites for the competition in North America this summer.

With the Selecao's Jordan away kit having already dropped, the home is now out – and as expected, it's an absolute beauty as ever.

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The Brazil World Cup 2026 home kit makes a couple of subtle alterations

Nike Brazil World Cup 2026 home kit With the Selecao's Jordan change strip creating something quite so sleek and modern, the home shirt is traditional and understated – but not without its lovely touches that bring it right up into 2026.

No other strip in world football carries more symbolism than Brazil’s, and we’re pleased to see Nike have understood what makes this shirt special.

The American manufacturer's design is a worthy iteration of football's most iconic strip, as the Brazilian yellow has been an indelible symbol of the World Cup since it was first broadcast in colour in 1970.

Nike Brazil World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Nike / Brazil)

The spirit of Pele and Carlos Alberto is alive and well too – with the classic dark green of 1970 complemented with a brighter green down the sides than we're used to.

There's a stunning all-over pattern, too, mirroring a distorted version of the Brazilian flag that decorates the main body of the shirt and is also included on the shorts, which remain a bold blue.

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We've all seen that iconic yellow before, but the colour is more mellow than 2022's much brighter effort and is more like the Selecao’s kits from the 20th century.

The collar brings a change too, as the traditional rounded green now sports a small downward notch.

Slender green lines grace the shoulders too, and are supplemented by similar touches along the flank of the torso.