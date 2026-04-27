How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford for FREE: TV details and live streams for top-half Premier League clash

Watch Manchester United vs Brentford today as Bryan Mbeumo welcomes some familiar guests to Old Trafford, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The decline and fall of Chelsea's Champions League hopes have created a handy buffer for Manchester United. The Red Devils played their own part in that, and it has them edging close to a Champions League return.

A year ago, they were stepping towards the loss to Spurs in the Europa League final that closed the back door on their Champions League objective. It's a funny old game.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Manchester United vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Manchester United vs Brentford for free

In the US, you can stream Manchester United vs Brentford for free with YouTube TV's 5-day free trial which gives access to USA Network.

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Watch Manchester United vs Brentford from anywhere

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Watch Manchester United vs Brentford in the UK

Manchester United vs Brentford is this week's Monday night fixture in the Premier League and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

You can watch the match on Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Manchester United vs Brentford in the US

In the United States, Manchester United vs Brentford will be shown on USA Network.

USA Network are broadcasting Manchester United vs Brentford in the US To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or Fubo. YouTube TV or Fubo would be our recommendation with their free trial giving you access at no cost to the live stream.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Manchester United vs Brentford through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Manchester United vs Brentford: Premier League preview

Brentford's own dalliance with a Champions League place was illuminating but brief. When Keith Andrews' team faced Everton two weeks ago, it wasn't unreasonable to predict that a winner either way could challenge.

In the end, it was Brentford's fourth draw in a row. That sequence now stretches to five draws not out, leaving them seven points off fifth place with five matches to play. Regardless of this weekend's other results so far, the mathematics of all this speak for themselves.

Yet the Bees are still battling away in pursuit of history. Prior to Saturday's fixtures, Brentford were two points outside the top six and unbeaten since mid-February. Qualification for the Conference League or Europa League is not an unreasonable target by any means.

Today's visit to Old Trafford is a meaningful test of their mettle in that regard. Brentford won the last two meetings of these sides, both at the Gtech Community Stadium. They haven't won at Old Trafford since before the Second World War.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Walter Winterbottom played at half-back in the last United team to be beaten by Brentford on their own patch, for what it's worth.

Last season, United spent half time facing the prospect of the next Brentford win at Old Trafford but goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund turned the game in Erik ten Hag's favour. He was sacked nine days later.

Now under the interim guidance of Michael Carrick, Man United are on a positive run in the Premier League.

The sting of a home loss against Leeds United notwithstanding, the Red Devils are easing towards the Champions League by virtue of a run of two defeats in 16 league games.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Tickets

Get VIP Manchester United tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester United 2-1 Brentford

Man United in their current guise losing consecutive home games seems unlikely, especially with a big away win over Chelsea in between.