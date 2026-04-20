Newcastle United man answers 'poor commitment' question after squad absence and latest defeat

Eddie Howe paused for seven seconds and looked stumped by the question.

The Newcastle United manager was asked whether he believed his players shared the same “fire” to turn things around at St James’ Park that he had professed in the build up to Saturday’s clash with Bournemouth.

By the time he was speaking, it had become Newcastle’s eighth defeat in 11 games and fifth in their last six at home. "I'm hesitating because I'm speaking on behalf of other people and that's very difficult to do,” he said, eventually.

Eddie Howe's seven-second Newcastle press conference pause said more than what came after

Newcastle were beaten by Bournemouth at the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I believe they do and from what I see on the training ground, I don't see any sense of poor attitude or poor commitment to their work. I see a group of players that are always giving their all.

"Of course we all need to give more, the players need to give more, I need to give more, to turn the results around.”