Belgium Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the Belgium Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, manager Roberto Martinez has named a star-studded collection of players for the Red Devils, from across some of Europe's biggest sides.

EURO 2020 New dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups – everything you need to know

With coronavirus implications and injuries, the Belgium squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.

Belgium Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

The biggest loss for this set of fixtures is of course captain and talisman, Eden Hazard, who is injured and won't be joining up with his countrymen. Hazard, who has struggled with injury all season, is a serious doubt for the Euros right now.

Belgium will, however, be missing an even more experienced man present in the autumn Nations League fixtures. Axel Witsel is sidelined with injury and won't be adding to his 110 international appearances this month; Divock Origi is the only other notable absentee.

21-year-old midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and Blackburn goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski could be in line for their first international caps in what is a highly-experienced set of players, while highly-rated youngsters Jeremy Doku, Yari Verschaeren and Charles De Ketelaere (aged 18, 19 and 20 respectively) are included.

Roberto Martinez's current squad has 1,077 caps between them - that's without the 226 that Hazard and Witsel have as a pair. Manchester City man Kevin De Bruyne is set to take the captaincy in Hazard's absence. KDB is the most-capped midfielder in the set-up at current, with 76.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save up to 58% - get a quarterly FFT sub for only £12.25.

ENGLAND EURO 2020 PREDICTIONS FourFourTwo writers pick who they'd take this summer

WALES A state of crisis? The issues facing Wales ahead of World Cup qualifying

GERMANY Joachim Low to leave Germany manager role after Euro 2020: Six coaches who could succeed him