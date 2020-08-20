Quiz! Can you name every club Bayern Munich have faced in a European/international final?

Three minutes on the clock, 20 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the former clubs of the most valuable 20 players on Earth?

In perhaps the least surprising twist of the Champions League this season, Bayern Munich have got to the final.

Bayern are used to being one of the last two teams standing in the competition. They've won the tournament five times and been runner-up another five. Their first three wins came in a row in the mid-1970s.

But that's not all that Bayern have competed in. They have a Cup Winners' Cup in their cabinet, a UEFA Cup and have played Intercontinental Cups, Super Cups and Club World Cups.

Today, we'd like to know how many of their final opponents you can remember over the years. Just the three minutes, for this one.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - get your first five issues for just £5, almost £25 cheaper than buying it in the shops!

NOW READ...

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE When Leeds' Class of '92 punished Stuttgart for a big night in Barcelona

RANKED! The biggest Champions League knockout victories of all time

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world