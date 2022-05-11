Dundee United v Celtic live stream: How to watch the Scottish Premiership from anywhere in the world

Dundee United v Celtic live stream, Wednesday 11 May, 7.30pm BST

Looking for a Dundee United v Celtic live stream? We've got you covered.

Celtic need a point to be crowned Scottish champions when they travel to Tannadice to face Europa League-chasing Dundee United on Wednesday.

Ange Postecoglu’s side have enjoyed a superb season domestically and are set to regain the league crown they lost to Rangers last year, despite having an enormous turnover of staff and players at the start of the season.

The Bhoys are already all-but assured of the title, as they’re six points ahead of the Gers with two games remaining and 20 goals better off in the goal difference column.

But they will be mathematically guaranteed the trophy if they avoid defeat at Tannadice.

The Bhoys beat Hearts 4-1 last time out to extend their unbeaten league run to 30 matches, a streak stretching back to mid-September.

But the Tangerines have important objectives of their own still to play for, as they’re involved in a fierce three-way battle for European football.

United are currently fourth, but Motherwell and Ross County are one and three points behind respectively.

The side finishing fourth in the Scottish Premiership will earn a place in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round, while the fifth-placed team will enter the third-tier UEFA competition at the second qualifying round stage.

Disappointment awaits for the team that comes in sixth, as they will miss out on Europe altogether.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm BST on Wednesday 11 May, and the game is being broadcast live by Sky Sports Football. See below for international broadcast options.

