Euro 2020 – who is Denmark captain, Simon Kjaer?

Simon Kjaer will be the Denmark captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11.

The Danes have been regulars at the European Championship down the years, although they failed to qualify for the first 24-team edition of the competition in 2016.

Semi-finalists in 1984, Denmark were the surprise winners at Euro 1992 despite only being drafted into the tournament to replace Yugoslavia at the last minute.

They also reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2004 but have not progressed beyond the group phase since then.

Denmark did reach the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup, but were knocked out after losing to eventual runners-up Croatia on penalties.

Age Hareide was supposed to lead Denmark as manager at Euro 2020, but the postponement of the tournament brought a change in the dugout.

Kasper Hjulmand is the man in charge these days, and he has selected Kjaer to be on his on-field leader.

The central defender has enjoyed an impressive season at AC Milan following a switch from Sevilla last summer.

He will be hoping to carry his excellent form onto the international stage after Denmark qualified for Euro 2020 by finishing in the top two of their group.

Switzerland finished a point clear of the Danes, who beat Republic of Ireland, Georgia and Gibraltar to second spot.

Kjaer and co. will begin their campaign against Finland in Copenhagen on June 12.

They will also benefit from home advantage when Belgium visit the Danish capital five days later.

And the same city will host Denmark’s final group game, a potentially pivotal clash with Russia on June 21.

Christian Eriksen is expected to be key for his country after a revitalised season at Inter.

Andreas Christensen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will also be familiar to English viewers, but it is Kjaer who will be wearing the armband at Euro 2020