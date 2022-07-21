Football Manager 2023: The 300 best FM23 wonderkids we predict for this year
By Mark White published
Football Manager 2023 is out soon – here are our FM23 wonderkid picks from across the world of football
Football Manager 2023 is out this autumn – but the conversation over who the FM23 wonderkids will be is only just beginning.
You know the drill by now. The wonderkids are what make the game more than any feature that the geniuses at Sports Interactive add to the game. Every year, we get excited to find out who the new Cherno Sambas and Ibrahim Bakayokos are going to be – though hopefully with a little more success.
Well, strap yourselves in for more save stories. This is FFT's prediction for the most highly sought-after kids on the next edition of the world's greatest management sim. Bookmark this page – there may well be movement, yet…
Football Manager 2023: The 300 FM wonderkids to look out for, July 2022 update
Goalkeepers
Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Who are the FM goalkeepers I need to sign?
In Football Manager, the goalkeeper is the one position that you want a little experience in – but if you can pick up a wonderkid, you might as well.
Given that keepers tend to mature later, your best bet is probably to sign a keeper aged between 23 and 26 if you're playing the long game. Still, with these options all under 21 set to mature into formidable custodians over the next couple of decades of your save, it's worth having a young stopper or two in the ranks.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Estimated starting price
|Anatoliy Trubin
|20
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|£7,200,000
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|20
|Genk
|£5,400,000
|Gavin Bazunu
|20
|Southampton
|£4,500,000
|Dogan Alemdar
|19
|Stade Rennais
|£3,150,000
|Gabriel Slonina
|18
|Chicago Fire
|£2,700,000
|Stefan Bajic
|20
|Bristol City
|£1,620,000
|Noah Atubolu
|20
|Freiburg
|£1,350,000
|Arthur Okonkwo
|20
|Arsenal
|£1,350,000
|Daniil Khudyakov
|18
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|£900,000
|James Trafford
|19
|Bolton Wanderers
|£900,000
|Stefano Turati
|20
|Frosinone
|£900,000
|Oliver Dovin
|20
|Hammarby
|£900,000
|Plamen Andreev
|17
|Levski Sofia
|£270,000
|Sacha Contena
|16
|Ajaccio
|£100,000
|Konstantinos Tzolakis
|19
|Olympiacos
|£100,000
Right-backs
Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Who are the FM right-backs I need to sign?
If you take over an English side in FM, chances are your academy will have five right-backs ready and waiting for you, right?
All jokes aside, right-back is an interesting position of potential. There are naturally more right-footers than left in the game, leaving a clutch of footballers who were shunted out to right-back for a variety of reasons. Perhaps they're natural defenders not good enough in the centre – or maybe they're rapid wingers, capable of man-marking.
One thing to look for in the modern game: a midfielder profile now playing at right-back. Always look through the stats to see what kind of full-back you're signing.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Estimated starting price
|Tino Livramento
|19
|Southampton
|£22,500,000
|Malo Gusto
|19
|Olympique Lyonnais
|£10,800,000
|Devyne Rensch
|19
|Ajax
|£7,200,000
|Joe Scally
|19
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|£7,200,000
|Nathan Patterson
|20
|Everton
|£7,200,000
|Timothee Pembele
|19
|PSG
|£5,400,000
|Ki-Jana Hoever
|20
|PSV
|£5,400,000
|Hugo Siquet
|20
|Freiburg
|£4,950,000
|Arnau Martinez
|19
|Girona
|£4,500,000
|Calvin Ramsay
|18
|Liverpool
|£4,500,000
|Yan Couto
|20
|Manchester City
|£4,500,000
|Brandon Soppy
|20
|Udinese
|£4,500,000
|Ethan Laird
|20
|Manchester United
|£4,500,000
|Calegari
|20
|Fluminense
|£4,050,000
|Julian Araujo
|20
|LA Galaxy
|£4,050,000
|Amar Dedic
|19
|Red Bull Salzburg
|£3,600,000
|Lion Semic
|18
|Borussia Dortmund
|£450,000
Centre-backs
Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Who are the FM centre-backs I need to sign?
Buy a dominant centre-back now and you can sort your team for the next 15 years. While many defenders on the game come with adjustment periods, however, it's more than possible that you can use a wonderkid as your third- or fourth-choice in defence.
And with a lot of centre-backs in Football Manager, versatility is your friend. Some of these lads might be able to fill in at full-back for you or even in defensive midfield, should you be trying to hold onto a lead.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Estimated starting price
|Josko Gvardiol
|20
|RB Leipzig
|£31,500,000
|Goncalo Inacio
|20
|Sporting
|£20,700,000
|Castello Lukeba
|19
|Olympique Lyonnais
|£18,000,000
|Piero Hincapie
|20
|Bayer Leverkusen
|£15,300,000
|Ilya Zabarnyi
|19
|Dynamo Kiev
|£13,500,000
|Giorgio Scalvini
|18
|Atalanta
|£9,000,000
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|20
|Southampton
|£9,000,000
|Renan
|20
|Red Bull Bragantino
|£8,100,000
|Tanguy Nianzou
|20
|Bayern Munich
|£8,100,000
|Kaiky
|18
|Santos
|£7,200,000
|Becir Omeragic
|20
|Zurich
|£7,200,000
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|20
|Burnley
|£6,300,000
|Mattia Viti
|20
|Empoli
|£6,300,000
|Malick Thiaw
|20
|Schalke
|£5,400,000
|Leonidas Stergiou
|20
|St. Gallen
|£5,400,000
|Isaak Toure
|19
|Olympique Marseille
|£4,500,000
|Alejandro Frances
|19
|Real Zaragoza
|£4,500,000
|Levi Colwill
|19
|Chelsea
|£4,500,000
|Chrislain Matsima
|20
|Monaco
|£4,500,000
|Sepp van den Berg
|20
|Liverpool
|£4,500,000
|Mario Vuskovic
|20
|Hamburg
|£4,500,000
|Marton Dardai
|20
|Hertha Berlin
|£4,500,000
|Maxime Esteve
|20
|Montpellier
|£4,050,000
|Gaston Avila
|20
|Boca Juniors
|£4,050,000
|Linus Gechter
|18
|Hertha Berlin
|£4,050,000
|Saidou Sow
|20
|Saint-Etienne
|£3,600,000
|Eduardo Quaresma
|20
|Sporting
|£3,600,000
|Teden Mengi
|20
|Manchester United
|£1,800,000
|El Chadaille Bitshiabu
|17
|PSG
|£1,800,000
|Jeanuel Belocian
|17
|Stade Rennais
|£450,000
|Alan Matturro
|17
|Defensor Sporting Club
|£450,000
|Fabio Chiarodia
|17
|Werder Bremen
|£450,000
|Yoan Kore
|17
|Paris FC
|£360,000
|Emmanuel van de Blaak
|17
|PSV
|£360,000
|Joshua Wynder
|17
|Louisville City
|£315,000
|Viktor Damjanic
|16
|HNK Sibenek
|£270,000
|Axel Guessand
|17
|Udinese
|£270,000
|Leny Yoro
|16
|Lille
|£135,000
Left-backs
Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Who are the FM left-backs I need to sign?
Left-back might well be the most difficult spot in the team to find a world-class player, just because of how few specialist left-footed full-backs are out there.
In Football Manager 2022, there are plenty of good options under the age of 21 who can flourish into top left-backs, left-wing-backs or even centre-backs.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Estimated starting price
|Nuno Mendes
|20
|PSG
|£36,000,000
|Aaron Hickey
|20
|Brentford
|£16,200,000
|Destiny Udogie
|19
|Udinese
|£15,300,000
|Adrien Truffert
|20
|Stade Rennais
|£10,800,000
|Luca Netz
|19
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|£5,850,000
|Miguel Gutierrez
|20
|Real Madrid
|£5,400,000
|Jesus Vazquez
|19
|Valencia
|£4,500,000
|Quentin Merlin
|20
|Nantes
|£4,500,000
|Ian Maatsen
|20
|Burnley
|£4,500,000
|Omar Campos
|19
|Santos Laguna
|£3,600,000
|Alex Balde
|18
|Barcelona
|£3,600,000
|Victor Kristiansen
|19
|Copenhagen
|£3,600,000
|Valentin Barco
|17
|Boca Juniors
|£1,080,000
|Tom Rothe
|17
|Borussia Dortmund
|£1,080,000
|Caleb Wiley
|17
|Atlanta United
|£900,000
|Prince Aning
|18
|Borussia Dortmund
|£450,000
Defensive midfielders
Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Who are the FM defensive midfielders I need to sign?
Defensive midfield is somewhere in FM that you need someone with strength, stamina and good reading of the game – so you might not want to entrust such an important role to such a young star.
In the modern game though, there are plenty of youngsters who can thrive at the base of a midfield. These picks are all specialist DMs – but they can just so easily slot into a more central position, too.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Estimated starting price
|Samuele Ricci
|20
|Torino
|£10,800,000
|Joris Chotard
|20
|Montpellier
|£9,000,000
|Lucas Gourna-Douath
|18
|Red Bull Salzburg
|£9,000,000
|Kristjan Asllani
|20
|Inter Milan
|£9,000,000
|Nicolo Rovella
|20
|Juventus
|£9,000,000
|Amadou Onana
|20
|Lille
|£9,000,000
|Lucien Agoume
|20
|Inter Milan
|£6,300,000
|Pablo Maia
|20
|Sao Paulo
|£4,500,000
|Johann Lepenant
|19
|Olympique Lyonnais
|£4,500,000
|Noah Mbamba
|17
|Club Brugge
|£3,600,000
|Marco Kana
|19
|Anderlecht
|£3,600,000
|Noah Mbamba
|17
|Club Brugge
|£3,600,000
|Romeo Lavia
|18
|Southampton
|£1,800,000
|Abdoulaye Kamara
|17
|Borussia Dortmund
|£900,000
|Dario Essugo
|17
|Sporting
|£900,000
|Eyup Aydin
|17
|Bayern Munich
|£720,000
Central midfielders
Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Who are the FM central midfielders I need to sign?
Central midfielders might be the players with the most scope for development of any players on the pitch in Football Manager. A good CM could well be remoulded into just about anything – an attacking midfielder, a controller, a wide-man… perhaps even a full-back.
If you're playing a three-man midfield, you can afford to give a youngster a spot in the side every week. This is the heart of your side, so it makes sense to buy a wonderkid or two who will become the longterm spine of your team.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Estimated starting price
|Pedri
|19
|Barcelona
|£72,000,000
|Jude Bellingham
|19
|Borussia Dortmund
|£72,000,000
|Gavi
|17
|Barcelona
|£54,000,000
|Eduardo Camavinga
|19
|Real Madrid
|£49,500,000
|Ryan Gravenberch
|20
|Bayern Munich
|£31,500,000
|Luka Sucic
|19
|Red Bull Salzburg
|£18,000,000
|Nico Gonzalez
|20
|Barcelona
|£18,000,000
|Pape Matar Sarr
|19
|Tottenham Hotspur
|£13,500,000
|Arsen Zakharyan
|19
|Dynamo Moscow
|£13,500,000
|Yunus Musah
|19
|Valencia
|£13,500,000
|Aster Vranckx
|19
|Wolfsburg
|£9,000,000
|Ilaix Moriba
|19
|RB Leipzig
|£8,100,000
|Gianluca Busio
|20
|Venezia
|£7,650,000
|Carlos Alcaraz
|19
|Racing Club
|£7,200,000
|Kacper Kozlowski
|18
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|£7,200,000
|Eliot Matazo
|20
|Monaco
|£7,200,000
|Fabian Rieder
|20
|Young Boys
|£7,200,000
|Moises Caicedo
|20
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|£5,400,000
|Carney Chukwuemeka
|18
|Aston Villa
|£5,400,000
|Cristian Medina
|20
|Boca Juniors
|£4,950,000
|Williot Swedberg
|18
|Celta Vigo
|£4,500,000
|Fabio Miretti
|18
|Juventus
|£4,500,000
|Paulo Bernardo
|20
|Benfica
|£4,500,000
|Kenneth Taylor
|20
|Ajax
|£4,050,000
|Isak Bergmann Johannesson
|19
|Copenhagen
|£3,600,000
|Zidan Sertdemir
|17
|Bayer Leverkusen
|£1,800,000
|Charlie Patino
|18
|Arsenal
|£1,800,000
|Cher Ndour
|17
|Benfica
|£900,000
|Salah Outlad M'Hand
|18
|Arsenal
|£500,000
|Obed Vargas
|16
|Seattle Sounders
|£450,000
|Rokas Pukstas
|17
|Hajduk Split
|£450,000
|Kristian Hlynsson
|18
|Ajax
|£405,000
|Jacopo Surricchio
|16
|Teramo
|£100,000
|Ryunosuke Yada
|15
|Shimizu S-Pulse
|£100,000
|Emil Andre Jevard-Skuland
|15
|Sandefjord
|£100,000
Attacking midfielders
Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Who are the FM attacking midfielders I need to sign?
Attacking midfield is perhaps where you'll find the majority of wonderkids in Football Manager on any given year. Given that it's a luxury position in which many youth coaches play their best talents in the hope that they'll develop their technical abilities – and thus make them more valuable – you can move for quality teenage no.10s.
But if you're looking to build a side that might not accommodate a young, pass-heavy starlet, a lot of these players can be re-trained either to wingers or midfielders – some of these, too, are more like second-strikers who can become conventional centre-forwards in time.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Estimated starting price
|Florian Wirtz
|19
|Bayer Leverkusen
|£63,000,000
|Jamal Musiala
|19
|Bayern Munich
|£58,500,000
|Giovanni Reyna
|19
|Borussia Dortmund
|£31,500,000
|Adam Hlozek
|19
|Bayer Leverkusen
|£18,000,000
|Facundo Farias
|19
|Colon
|£10,800,000
|Fabio Carvalho
|19
|Liverpool
|£10,800,000
|Julio Enciso
|18
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|£9,900,000
|Wilfried Gnonto
|18
|Zurich
|£9,000,000
|Reinier
|20
|Real Madrid
|£7,200,000
|Bruno Praxedes
|20
|Red Bull Bragantino
|£5,850,000
|Maurits Kjaergaard
|19
|Red Bull Salzburg
|£5,400,000
|Hannibal Mejbri
|19
|Manchester United
|£5,400,000
|Lazaro
|20
|Flamengo
|£5,400,000
|Adil Aouchiche
|20
|Saint-Etienne
|£5,400,000
|Cole Palmer
|20
|Manchester City
|£5,400,000
|EfrainAlvarez
|20
|LA Galaxy
|£5,400,000
|Arda Guler
|17
|Fenerbahce
|£5,400,000
|Lukas Kacavenda
|19
|Lokomotiva Zagreb
|£4,500,000
|Mohamed Ihattaren
|20
|Ajax
|£4,500,000
|Gabriel Pirani
|20
|Cuiaba Esporte Clube
|£4,050,000
|Andreas Schjelderup
|18
|Nordsjaelland
|£3,600,000
|Cole Bassett
|20
|Feyenoord
|£3,600,000
|Xavi Simons
|19
|PSV
|£3,600,000
|Luca Oyen
|19
|Genk
|£3,600,000
|Anouar Ait El Hadj
|20
|Anderlecht
|£3,600,000
|Caden Clark
|19
|New York Red Bulls
|£3,150,000
|James McAtee
|19
|Manchester City
|£2,700,000
|Paul Wanner
|16
|Bayern Munich
|£1,800,000
|Lovro Zvonarek
|17
|Bayern Munich
|£1,350,000
|Rodrigo Ribeiro
|17
|Sporting
|£900,000
|Tom Bischof
|17
|Hoffenheim
|£900,000
|Antoni Milambo
|17
|Feyenoord
|£900,000
|Mario Stroeykens
|17
|Anderlecht
|£900,000
|Alfie Devine
|17
|Tottenham Hotspur
|£810,000
|Djordje Gordic
|17
|FK Mladost Lucani
|£720,000
|Dariusz Stalmach
|16
|Gornik Zabrze
|£450,000
|Jobe Bellingham
|16
|Birmingham City
|£450,000
|Eduard Radaslavescu
|17
|FCV Farul Constanta
|£450,000
|Alvaro Leiva
|17
|Real Madrid
|£450,000
|Desire Doue
|17
|Stade Rennais
|£360,000
|Joao Neves
|17
|Benfica
|£360,000
|Runar Norheim
|17
|Tromso
|£270,000
|Milciades Adorno
|17
|Club Guarani
|£270,000
Right-wingers
Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Who are the FM right-wingers I need to sign?
In the modern game, the vast majority of the right-wingers that you'll find will be left-footed – and often, left-footers tend to be more creative. Many of these players are capable of playing as midfielders but generally, these are the players who could well become the creative spark in your team for the next decade.
Be sure to analyse your stats in full to see what kind of player you have on your hands, though – there are plenty of goal-grabbing players in this lot, while there are some touchline wingers, too.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Estimated starting price
|Bukayo Saka
|20
|Arsenal
|£58,500,000
|Yeremy Pino
|19
|Villarreal
|£36,000,000
|Michael Olise
|20
|Crystal Palace
|£19,800,000
|Harvey Elliott
|19
|Liverpool
|£19,800,000
|Jeremy Doku
|20
|Stade Rennais
|£18,000,000
|Rayan Cherki
|18
|Olympique Lyonnais
|£16,200,000
|Noni Madueke
|20
|PSV
|£16,200,000
|Amad Diallo
|20
|Manchester United
|£13,500,000
|Kayky
|19
|Manchester City
|£12,600,000
|Nico Williams
|20
|Athletic Bilbao
|£10,800,000
|Gabriel Veron
|19
|Palmeiras
|£10,800,000
|Giovani
|18
|Palmeiras
|£9,000,000
|Ansgar Knauff
|20
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|£9,000,000
|Angelo Gabriel
|17
|Santos
|£9,000,000
|Francisco Conceicao
|19
|Porto
|£7,200,000
|Liel Abada
|20
|Celtic
|£6,750,000
|Jan Thielmann
|20
|Koln
|£6,750,000
|Marquinhos
|19
|Arsenal
|£6,300,000
|Kevin Schade
|20
|Freiburg
|£6,300,000
|Savio
|18
|Troyes
|£5,400,000
|Santiago Simon
|20
|River Plate
|£5,400,000
|Yusuf Demir
|19
|Rapid Vienna
|£4,500,000
|Matisse Samoise
|20
|Gent
|£3,600,000
|Shola Shoretire
|18
|Manchester United
|£3,600,000
|Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
|17
|Borussia Dortmund
|£3,600,000
|Patrik Walemark
|20
|Feyenoord
|£3,150,000
|Ilias Akhomach
|18
|Barcelona
|£2,700,000
|Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty
|18
|Toronto
|£2,700,000
|Crysencio Summerville
|20
|Leeds United
|£1,800,000
|Roony Bardghji
|16
|Copenhagen
|£1,350,000
|Kaide Gordon
|17
|Liverpool
|£1,350,000
|Luka Romero
|17
|Lazio
|£900,000
|Sidney Raebiger
|17
|Greuther Furth
|£675,000
|Julian Fernandez
|18
|Velez Sarsfield
|£405,000
|Dashmir Elezi
|17
|Shkendija Tetovo
|£315,000
|Raki Aouani
|17
|Etoile Sportive du Sahel
|£270,000
|Jayden Addai
|16
|AZ
|£135,000
|Anders Noshe
|16
|Aalborg
|£100,000
Left-wingers
Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Who are the FM left-wingers I need to sign?
Traditionally, left-wingers are interesting players in Football Manager. As mentioned, left-footers tend to be rarer and more creative than right-footers – making the majority of left-wingers nowadays attackers who can cut in on their right foot and score.
There are a fair amount of creative players too in this particular list, while players who are equally good with both feet tend to just be described as right-footed. As ever, make sure you analyse exactly what kind of player you're getting.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Estimated starting price
|Ansu Fati
|19
|Barcelona
|£54,000,000
|Anthony Elanga
|20
|Manchester United
|£18,000,000
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|20
|Stade Rennais
|£16,200,000
|Nicola Zalewski
|20
|Roma
|£10,800,000
|Alan Velasco
|19
|Dallas
|£9,000,000
|Jakub Kaminski
|20
|Wolfsburg
|£9,000,000
|Ander Barrenetxea
|20
|Real Sociedad
|£8,100,000
|Ez Abde
|20
|Barcelona
|£7,200,000
|Nathanael Mbuku
|20
|Stade Reims
|£7,200,000
|Christos Tzolis
|20
|Norwich City
|£7,200,000
|Talles Magno
|20
|New York City FC
|£6,300,000
|Luis Henrique
|20
|Olympique Marseille
|£5,400,000
|Mohamed Daramy
|20
|Ajax
|£5,400,000
|Exequiel Zeballos
|20
|Boca Juniors
|£4,950,000
|Kevin Paredes
|19
|Wolfsburg
|£4,500,000
|Matheus Martins
|19
|Fluminense
|£4,050,000
|Stipe Biuk
|19
|Hajduk Split
|£4,050,000
|Roger Fernandes
|16
|Braga
|£3,600,000
|Octavian Popescu
|19
|FCSB
|£3,600,000
|Willem Geubbels
|20
|Monaco
|£3,600,000
|Daniel Ruiz Rivera
|20
|Millionarios
|£3,600,000
|Roger Fernandes
|16
|Braga
|£3,600,000
|Jaden Philogene-Bidace
|20
|Aston Villa
|£2,700,000
|Filip Stevanovic
|19
|Manchester City
|£2,250,000
|Antonio Nusa
|17
|Club Brugge
|£2,250,000
|Alejandro Garnacho
|18
|Manchester United
|£1,800,000
|Sergey Pinyaev
|17
|Krylya Sovetov Samara
|£1,530,000
|Zalan Vancsa
|17
|Lommel SK
|£900,000
|Diego Moreira
|17
|Benfica
|£675,000
|Heriberto Jurado
|17
|Club Necaxa
|£630,000
|Kido Taylor-Hart
|19
|Arsenal
|£500,000
|Amourricho van Axel Dongen
|17
|Ajax
|£450,000
|Yusuf Kabadayi
|18
|Bayern Munich
|£450,000
|Felipe Yanez
|17
|Coquimbo Unido
|£383,000
|Enes Sali
|16
|FCV Farul Constanta
|£360,000
|Joaquin Lavega
|17
|Atletico River Plate Montevideo
|£270,000
|Leng Nora
|17
|Visakha
|£100,000
Strikers
Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Who are the FM strikers I need to sign?
Find a goalscorer in Football Manager and you've hit the jackpot.
Quite literally, in some cases, as you can sell them on. A good striker in FM will often mature in their mid-20s but if you can find one a little earlier, it's possible to keep the goals rolling for years to come.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Estimated starting price
|Karim Adeyemi
|20
|Borussia Dortmund
|£31,500,000
|Hugo Ekitike
|20
|PSG
|£25,200,000
|Armando Broja
|20
|Chelsea
|£19,800,000
|Arnaud Kalimuendo
|20
|PSG
|£16,200,000
|Georginio Rutter
|20
|Hoffenheim
|£14,400,000
|Mohamed-Ali Cho
|18
|Real Sociedad
|£13,500,000
|Fabio Silva
|20
|Anderlecht
|£13,500,000
|Youssoufa Moukoko
|17
|Borussia Dortmund
|£13,500,000
|Joao Pedro
|20
|Watford
|£12,600,000
|Elye Wahi
|19
|Montpellier
|£10,800,000
|Benjamin Sesko
|19
|Red Bull Salzburg
|£9,000,000
|Ricardo Pepi
|19
|Augsburg
|£8,100,000
|Brian Brobbey
|20
|RB Leipzig
|£8,100,000
|Matheus Nascimento
|18
|Botafogo
|£6,300,000
|Marcos Leonardo
|19
|Santos
|£6,300,000
|Kaio Jorge
|20
|Juventus
|£6,300,000
|Tiago Tomas
|20
|Stuttgart
|£6,300,000
|Konstantin Tyukavin
|20
|Dynamo Moscow
|£6,300,000
|El Bilal Toure
|20
|Stade Reims
|£5,850,000
|Felix Afena-Gyan
|19
|Roma
|£5,400,000
|Matias Arezo
|19
|Granada
|£5,400,000
|Cameron Archer
|20
|Aston Villa
|£5,400,000
|Joe Gelhardt
|20
|Leeds United
|£5,400,000
|Jon Karrikaburu
|19
|Real Sociedad
|£4,500,000
|Roko Simic
|18
|Red Bull Salzburg
|£4,500,000
|Cade Cowell
|18
|San Jose Earthquakes
|£4,500,000
|Henrique Arujo
|20
|Benfica
|£4,500,000
|Troy Parrott
|20
|Tottenham Hotspur
|£4,500,000
|Sebastiano Esposito
|20
|Anderlecht
|£4,500,000
|Dion Drena Beljo
|20
|Osijek
|£4,050,000
|Rasmus Hojlund
|19
|Sturm Graz
|£4,050,000
|Janis Antiste
|19
|Spezia
|£3,600,000
|Bartosz Bialek
|20
|Wolfsburg
|£3,600,000
|Sam Greenwood
|20
|Leeds United
|£2,250,000
|Mathys Tel
|17
|Stade Rennais
|£1,800,000
|Iker Bravo
|17
|Bayer Leverkusen
|£900,000
|Dinis Pinto
|17
|Braga
|£675,000
|Evan Ferguson
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|£540,000
|Khayon Edwards
|18
|Arsenal
|£500,000
|Darren Yapi
|17
|Colorado Rapids
|£450,000
|Tommaso Mancini
|17
|Vicenza
|£450,000
|Herculano Nabian
|18
|Vitoria
|£450,000
|Nelson Weiper
|17
|Mainz
|£360,000
|Vitor Roque
|17
|Club Athletico Paranaense
|£270,000
|Zoran Zahradnik
|16
|Zemplin Michalovce
|£100,000
Visit the official Football Manager site, here (opens in new tab)
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine.