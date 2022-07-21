Football Manager 2023: The 300 best FM23 wonderkids we predict for this year

published

Football Manager 2023 is out soon – here are our FM23 wonderkid picks from across the world of football

Football Manager 2023: FM wonderkids in the new game
Jump to:

Football Manager 2023 is out this autumn – but the conversation over who the FM23 wonderkids will be is only just beginning.

You know the drill by now. The wonderkids are what make the game more than any feature that the geniuses at Sports Interactive add to the game. Every year, we get excited to find out who the new Cherno Sambas and Ibrahim Bakayokos are going to be – though hopefully with a little more success. 

Well, strap yourselves in for more save stories. This is FFT's prediction for the most highly sought-after kids on the next edition of the world's greatest management sim. Bookmark this page – there may well be movement, yet…

Football Manager 2023: The 300 FM wonderkids to look out for, July 2022 update

Goalkeepers

Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Who are the FM goalkeepers I need to sign?

In Football Manager, the goalkeeper is the one position that you want a little experience in – but if you can pick up a wonderkid, you might as well.

Given that keepers tend to mature later, your best bet is probably to sign a keeper aged between 23 and 26 if you're playing the long game. Still, with these options all under 21 set to mature into formidable custodians over the next couple of decades of your save, it's worth having a young stopper or two in the ranks.

Goalkeepers
PlayerAgeClubEstimated starting price
Anatoliy Trubin20Shakhtar Donetsk£7,200,000
Maarten Vandevoordt20Genk£5,400,000
Gavin Bazunu20Southampton£4,500,000
Dogan Alemdar19Stade Rennais£3,150,000
Gabriel Slonina18Chicago Fire£2,700,000
Stefan Bajic20Bristol City£1,620,000
Noah Atubolu20Freiburg£1,350,000
Arthur Okonkwo20Arsenal£1,350,000
Daniil Khudyakov18Lokomotiv Moscow£900,000
James Trafford19Bolton Wanderers£900,000
Stefano Turati20Frosinone£900,000
Oliver Dovin20Hammarby£900,000
Plamen Andreev17Levski Sofia£270,000
Sacha Contena16Ajaccio£100,000
Konstantinos Tzolakis19Olympiacos£100,000

Right-backs

Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Who are the FM right-backs I need to sign?

If you take over an English side in FM, chances are your academy will have five right-backs ready and waiting for you, right?

All jokes aside, right-back is an interesting position of potential. There are naturally more right-footers than left in the game, leaving a clutch of footballers who were shunted out to right-back for a variety of reasons. Perhaps they're natural defenders not good enough in the centre – or maybe they're rapid wingers, capable of man-marking.

One thing to look for in the modern game: a midfielder profile now playing at right-back. Always look through the stats to see what kind of full-back you're signing.

Right-backs
PlayerAgeClubEstimated starting price
Tino Livramento19Southampton£22,500,000
Malo Gusto19Olympique Lyonnais£10,800,000
Devyne Rensch19Ajax£7,200,000
Joe Scally19Borussia Monchengladbach£7,200,000
Nathan Patterson20Everton£7,200,000
Timothee Pembele19PSG£5,400,000
Ki-Jana Hoever20PSV£5,400,000
Hugo Siquet20Freiburg£4,950,000
Arnau Martinez19Girona£4,500,000
Calvin Ramsay18Liverpool£4,500,000
Yan Couto20Manchester City£4,500,000
Brandon Soppy20Udinese£4,500,000
Ethan Laird20Manchester United£4,500,000
Calegari20Fluminense£4,050,000
Julian Araujo20LA Galaxy£4,050,000
Amar Dedic19Red Bull Salzburg£3,600,000
Lion Semic18Borussia Dortmund£450,000

Centre-backs

Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Who are the FM centre-backs I need to sign?

Buy a dominant centre-back now and you can sort your team for the next 15 years. While many defenders on the game come with adjustment periods, however, it's more than possible that you can use a wonderkid as your third- or fourth-choice in defence.

And with a lot of centre-backs in Football Manager, versatility is your friend. Some of these lads might be able to fill in at full-back for you or even in defensive midfield, should you be trying to hold onto a lead. 

Centre-backs
PlayerAgeClubEstimated starting price
Josko Gvardiol20RB Leipzig£31,500,000
Goncalo Inacio20Sporting£20,700,000
Castello Lukeba19Olympique Lyonnais£18,000,000
Piero Hincapie20Bayer Leverkusen£15,300,000
Ilya Zabarnyi19Dynamo Kiev£13,500,000
Giorgio Scalvini18Atalanta£9,000,000
Armel Bella-Kotchap20Southampton£9,000,000
Renan20Red Bull Bragantino£8,100,000
Tanguy Nianzou20Bayern Munich£8,100,000
Kaiky18Santos£7,200,000
Becir Omeragic20Zurich£7,200,000
Taylor Harwood-Bellis20Burnley£6,300,000
Mattia Viti20Empoli£6,300,000
Malick Thiaw20Schalke£5,400,000
Leonidas Stergiou20St. Gallen£5,400,000
Isaak Toure19Olympique Marseille£4,500,000
Alejandro Frances19Real Zaragoza£4,500,000
Levi Colwill19Chelsea£4,500,000
Chrislain Matsima20Monaco£4,500,000
Sepp van den Berg20Liverpool£4,500,000
Mario Vuskovic20Hamburg£4,500,000
Marton Dardai20Hertha Berlin£4,500,000
Maxime Esteve20Montpellier£4,050,000
Gaston Avila20Boca Juniors£4,050,000
Linus Gechter18Hertha Berlin£4,050,000
Saidou Sow20Saint-Etienne£3,600,000
Eduardo Quaresma20Sporting£3,600,000
Teden Mengi20Manchester United£1,800,000
El Chadaille Bitshiabu17PSG£1,800,000
Jeanuel Belocian17Stade Rennais£450,000
Alan Matturro17Defensor Sporting Club£450,000
Fabio Chiarodia17Werder Bremen£450,000
Yoan Kore17Paris FC£360,000
Emmanuel van de Blaak17PSV£360,000
Joshua Wynder17Louisville City£315,000
Viktor Damjanic16HNK Sibenek£270,000
Axel Guessand17Udinese£270,000
Leny Yoro16Lille£135,000

Left-backs

Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Who are the FM left-backs I need to sign?

Left-back might well be the most difficult spot in the team to find a world-class player, just because of how few specialist left-footed full-backs are out there.

In Football Manager 2022, there are plenty of good options under the age of 21 who can flourish into top left-backs, left-wing-backs or even centre-backs. 

Left-backs
PlayerAgeClubEstimated starting price
Nuno Mendes20PSG£36,000,000
Aaron Hickey20Brentford£16,200,000
Destiny Udogie19Udinese£15,300,000
Adrien Truffert20Stade Rennais£10,800,000
Luca Netz19Borussia Monchengladbach£5,850,000
Miguel Gutierrez20Real Madrid£5,400,000
Jesus Vazquez19Valencia£4,500,000
Quentin Merlin20Nantes£4,500,000
Ian Maatsen20Burnley£4,500,000
Omar Campos19Santos Laguna£3,600,000
Alex Balde18Barcelona£3,600,000
Victor Kristiansen19Copenhagen£3,600,000
Valentin Barco17Boca Juniors£1,080,000
Tom Rothe17Borussia Dortmund£1,080,000
Caleb Wiley17Atlanta United£900,000
Prince Aning18Borussia Dortmund£450,000

Defensive midfielders

Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Who are the FM defensive midfielders I need to sign?

Defensive midfield is somewhere in FM that you need someone with strength, stamina and good reading of the game – so you might not want to entrust such an important role to such a young star. 

In the modern game though, there are plenty of youngsters who can thrive at the base of a midfield. These picks are all specialist DMs – but they can just so easily slot into a more central position, too. 

Defensive midfielders
PlayerAgeClubEstimated starting price
Samuele Ricci20Torino£10,800,000
Joris Chotard20Montpellier£9,000,000
Lucas Gourna-Douath18Red Bull Salzburg£9,000,000
Kristjan Asllani20Inter Milan£9,000,000
Nicolo Rovella20Juventus£9,000,000
Amadou Onana20Lille£9,000,000
Lucien Agoume20Inter Milan£6,300,000
Pablo Maia20Sao Paulo£4,500,000
Johann Lepenant19Olympique Lyonnais£4,500,000
Noah Mbamba17Club Brugge£3,600,000
Marco Kana19Anderlecht£3,600,000
Noah Mbamba17Club Brugge£3,600,000
Romeo Lavia18Southampton£1,800,000
Abdoulaye Kamara17Borussia Dortmund£900,000
Dario Essugo17Sporting£900,000
Eyup Aydin17Bayern Munich£720,000

Central midfielders

Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Who are the FM central midfielders I need to sign?

Central midfielders might be the players with the most scope for development of any players on the pitch in Football Manager. A good CM could well be remoulded into just about anything – an attacking midfielder, a controller, a wide-man… perhaps even a full-back. 

If you're playing a three-man midfield, you can afford to give a youngster a spot in the side every week. This is the heart of your side, so it makes sense to buy a wonderkid or two who will become the longterm spine of your team. 

Central midfielders
PlayerAgeClubEstimated starting price
Pedri19Barcelona£72,000,000
Jude Bellingham19Borussia Dortmund£72,000,000
Gavi17Barcelona£54,000,000
Eduardo Camavinga19Real Madrid£49,500,000
Ryan Gravenberch20Bayern Munich£31,500,000
Luka Sucic19Red Bull Salzburg£18,000,000
Nico Gonzalez20Barcelona£18,000,000
Pape Matar Sarr19Tottenham Hotspur£13,500,000
Arsen Zakharyan19Dynamo Moscow£13,500,000
Yunus Musah19Valencia£13,500,000
Aster Vranckx19Wolfsburg£9,000,000
Ilaix Moriba19RB Leipzig£8,100,000
Gianluca Busio20Venezia£7,650,000
Carlos Alcaraz19Racing Club£7,200,000
Kacper Kozlowski18Brighton & Hove Albion£7,200,000
Eliot Matazo20Monaco£7,200,000
Fabian Rieder20Young Boys£7,200,000
Moises Caicedo20Brighton & Hove Albion£5,400,000
Carney Chukwuemeka18Aston Villa£5,400,000
Cristian Medina20Boca Juniors£4,950,000
Williot Swedberg18Celta Vigo£4,500,000
Fabio Miretti18Juventus£4,500,000
Paulo Bernardo20Benfica£4,500,000
Kenneth Taylor20Ajax£4,050,000
Isak Bergmann Johannesson19Copenhagen£3,600,000
Zidan Sertdemir17Bayer Leverkusen£1,800,000
Charlie Patino18Arsenal£1,800,000
Cher Ndour17Benfica£900,000
Salah Outlad M'Hand18Arsenal£500,000
Obed Vargas16Seattle Sounders£450,000
Rokas Pukstas17Hajduk Split£450,000
Kristian Hlynsson18Ajax£405,000
Jacopo Surricchio16Teramo£100,000
Ryunosuke Yada15Shimizu S-Pulse£100,000
Emil Andre Jevard-Skuland15Sandefjord£100,000

Attacking midfielders

Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Who are the FM attacking midfielders I need to sign?

Attacking midfield is perhaps where you'll find the majority of wonderkids in Football Manager on any given year. Given that it's a luxury position in which many youth coaches play their best talents in the hope that they'll develop their technical abilities – and thus make them more valuable – you can move for quality teenage no.10s.

But if you're looking to build a side that might not accommodate a young, pass-heavy starlet, a lot of these players can be re-trained either to wingers or midfielders – some of these, too, are more like second-strikers who can become conventional centre-forwards in time.

Attacking midfielders
PlayerAgeClubEstimated starting price
Florian Wirtz19Bayer Leverkusen£63,000,000
Jamal Musiala19Bayern Munich£58,500,000
Giovanni Reyna19Borussia Dortmund£31,500,000
Adam Hlozek19Bayer Leverkusen£18,000,000
Facundo Farias19Colon£10,800,000
Fabio Carvalho19Liverpool£10,800,000
Julio Enciso18Brighton & Hove Albion£9,900,000
Wilfried Gnonto18Zurich£9,000,000
Reinier20Real Madrid£7,200,000
Bruno Praxedes20Red Bull Bragantino£5,850,000
Maurits Kjaergaard19Red Bull Salzburg£5,400,000
Hannibal Mejbri19Manchester United£5,400,000
Lazaro20Flamengo£5,400,000
Adil Aouchiche20Saint-Etienne£5,400,000
Cole Palmer20Manchester City£5,400,000
EfrainAlvarez20LA Galaxy£5,400,000
Arda Guler17Fenerbahce£5,400,000
Lukas Kacavenda19Lokomotiva Zagreb£4,500,000
Mohamed Ihattaren20Ajax£4,500,000
Gabriel Pirani20Cuiaba Esporte Clube£4,050,000
Andreas Schjelderup18Nordsjaelland£3,600,000
Cole Bassett20Feyenoord£3,600,000
Xavi Simons19PSV£3,600,000
Luca Oyen19Genk£3,600,000
Anouar Ait El Hadj20Anderlecht£3,600,000
Caden Clark19New York Red Bulls£3,150,000
James McAtee19Manchester City£2,700,000
Paul Wanner16Bayern Munich£1,800,000
Lovro Zvonarek17Bayern Munich£1,350,000
Rodrigo Ribeiro17Sporting£900,000
Tom Bischof17Hoffenheim£900,000
Antoni Milambo17Feyenoord£900,000
Mario Stroeykens17Anderlecht£900,000
Alfie Devine17Tottenham Hotspur£810,000
Djordje Gordic17FK Mladost Lucani£720,000
Dariusz Stalmach16Gornik Zabrze£450,000
Jobe Bellingham16Birmingham City£450,000
Eduard Radaslavescu17FCV Farul Constanta£450,000
Alvaro Leiva17Real Madrid£450,000
Desire Doue17Stade Rennais£360,000
Joao Neves17Benfica£360,000
Runar Norheim17Tromso£270,000
Milciades Adorno17Club Guarani£270,000

Right-wingers

Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Who are the FM right-wingers I need to sign?

In the modern game, the vast majority of the right-wingers that you'll find will be left-footed – and often, left-footers tend to be more creative. Many of these players are capable of playing as midfielders but generally, these are the players who could well become the creative spark in your team for the next decade.

Be sure to analyse your stats in full to see what kind of player you have on your hands, though – there are plenty of goal-grabbing players in this lot, while there are some touchline wingers, too. 

Right-wingers
PlayerAgeClubEstimated starting price
Bukayo Saka20Arsenal£58,500,000
Yeremy Pino19Villarreal£36,000,000
Michael Olise20Crystal Palace£19,800,000
Harvey Elliott19Liverpool£19,800,000
Jeremy Doku20Stade Rennais£18,000,000
Rayan Cherki18Olympique Lyonnais£16,200,000
Noni Madueke20PSV£16,200,000
Amad Diallo20Manchester United£13,500,000
Kayky19Manchester City£12,600,000
Nico Williams20Athletic Bilbao£10,800,000
Gabriel Veron19Palmeiras£10,800,000
Giovani18Palmeiras£9,000,000
Ansgar Knauff20Eintracht Frankfurt£9,000,000
Angelo Gabriel17Santos£9,000,000
Francisco Conceicao19Porto£7,200,000
Liel Abada20Celtic£6,750,000
Jan Thielmann20Koln£6,750,000
Marquinhos19Arsenal£6,300,000
Kevin Schade20Freiburg£6,300,000
Savio18Troyes£5,400,000
Santiago Simon20River Plate£5,400,000
Yusuf Demir19Rapid Vienna£4,500,000
Matisse Samoise20Gent£3,600,000
Shola Shoretire18Manchester United£3,600,000
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens17Borussia Dortmund£3,600,000
Patrik Walemark20Feyenoord£3,150,000
Ilias Akhomach18Barcelona£2,700,000
Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty18Toronto£2,700,000
Crysencio Summerville20Leeds United£1,800,000
Roony Bardghji16Copenhagen£1,350,000
Kaide Gordon17Liverpool£1,350,000
Luka Romero17Lazio£900,000
Sidney Raebiger17Greuther Furth£675,000
Julian Fernandez18Velez Sarsfield£405,000
Dashmir Elezi17Shkendija Tetovo£315,000
Raki Aouani17Etoile Sportive du Sahel£270,000
Jayden Addai16AZ£135,000
Anders Noshe16Aalborg£100,000

Left-wingers

Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Who are the FM left-wingers I need to sign?

Traditionally, left-wingers are interesting players in Football Manager. As mentioned, left-footers tend to be rarer and more creative than right-footers – making the majority of left-wingers nowadays attackers who can cut in on their right foot and score. 

There are a fair amount of creative players too in this particular list, while players who are equally good with both feet tend to just be described as right-footed. As ever, make sure you analyse exactly what kind of player you're getting.

Left-wingers
PlayerAgeClubEstimated starting price
Ansu Fati19Barcelona£54,000,000
Anthony Elanga20Manchester United£18,000,000
Kamaldeen Sulemana20Stade Rennais£16,200,000
Nicola Zalewski20Roma£10,800,000
Alan Velasco19Dallas£9,000,000
Jakub Kaminski20Wolfsburg£9,000,000
Ander Barrenetxea20Real Sociedad£8,100,000
Ez Abde20Barcelona£7,200,000
Nathanael Mbuku20Stade Reims£7,200,000
Christos Tzolis20Norwich City£7,200,000
Talles Magno20New York City FC£6,300,000
Luis Henrique20Olympique Marseille£5,400,000
Mohamed Daramy20Ajax£5,400,000
Exequiel Zeballos20Boca Juniors£4,950,000
Kevin Paredes19Wolfsburg£4,500,000
Matheus Martins19Fluminense£4,050,000
Stipe Biuk19Hajduk Split£4,050,000
Roger Fernandes16Braga£3,600,000
Octavian Popescu19FCSB£3,600,000
Willem Geubbels20Monaco£3,600,000
Daniel Ruiz Rivera20Millionarios£3,600,000
Roger Fernandes16Braga£3,600,000
Jaden Philogene-Bidace20Aston Villa£2,700,000
Filip Stevanovic19Manchester City£2,250,000
Antonio Nusa17Club Brugge£2,250,000
Alejandro Garnacho18Manchester United£1,800,000
Sergey Pinyaev17Krylya Sovetov Samara£1,530,000
Zalan Vancsa17Lommel SK£900,000
Diego Moreira17Benfica£675,000
Heriberto Jurado17Club Necaxa£630,000
Kido Taylor-Hart19Arsenal£500,000
Amourricho van Axel Dongen17Ajax£450,000
Yusuf Kabadayi18Bayern Munich£450,000
Felipe Yanez17Coquimbo Unido£383,000
Enes Sali16FCV Farul Constanta£360,000
Joaquin Lavega17Atletico River Plate Montevideo£270,000
Leng Nora17Visakha£100,000

Strikers

Football Manager 2023 wonderkids: Who are the FM strikers I need to sign?

Find a goalscorer in Football Manager and you've hit the jackpot.

Quite literally, in some cases, as you can sell them on. A good striker in FM will often mature in their mid-20s but if you can find one a little earlier, it's possible to keep the goals rolling for years to come. 

Strikers
PlayerAgeClubEstimated starting price
Karim Adeyemi20Borussia Dortmund£31,500,000
Hugo Ekitike20PSG£25,200,000
Armando Broja20Chelsea£19,800,000
Arnaud Kalimuendo20PSG£16,200,000
Georginio Rutter20Hoffenheim£14,400,000
Mohamed-Ali Cho18Real Sociedad£13,500,000
Fabio Silva20Anderlecht£13,500,000
Youssoufa Moukoko17Borussia Dortmund£13,500,000
Joao Pedro20Watford£12,600,000
Elye Wahi19Montpellier£10,800,000
Benjamin Sesko19Red Bull Salzburg£9,000,000
Ricardo Pepi19Augsburg£8,100,000
Brian Brobbey20RB Leipzig£8,100,000
Matheus Nascimento18Botafogo£6,300,000
Marcos Leonardo19Santos£6,300,000
Kaio Jorge20Juventus£6,300,000
Tiago Tomas20Stuttgart£6,300,000
Konstantin Tyukavin20Dynamo Moscow£6,300,000
El Bilal Toure20Stade Reims£5,850,000
Felix Afena-Gyan19Roma£5,400,000
Matias Arezo19Granada£5,400,000
Cameron Archer20Aston Villa£5,400,000
Joe Gelhardt20Leeds United£5,400,000
Jon Karrikaburu19Real Sociedad£4,500,000
Roko Simic18Red Bull Salzburg£4,500,000
Cade Cowell18San Jose Earthquakes£4,500,000
Henrique Arujo20Benfica£4,500,000
Troy Parrott20Tottenham Hotspur£4,500,000
Sebastiano Esposito20Anderlecht£4,500,000
Dion Drena Beljo20Osijek£4,050,000
Rasmus Hojlund19Sturm Graz£4,050,000
Janis Antiste19Spezia£3,600,000
Bartosz Bialek20Wolfsburg£3,600,000
Sam Greenwood20Leeds United£2,250,000
Mathys Tel17Stade Rennais£1,800,000
Iker Bravo17Bayer Leverkusen£900,000
Dinis Pinto17Braga£675,000
Evan Ferguson17Brighton & Hove Albion£540,000
Khayon Edwards18Arsenal£500,000
Darren Yapi17Colorado Rapids£450,000
Tommaso Mancini17Vicenza£450,000
Herculano Nabian18Vitoria£450,000
Nelson Weiper17Mainz£360,000
Vitor Roque17Club Athletico Paranaense£270,000
Zoran Zahradnik16Zemplin Michalovce£100,000

