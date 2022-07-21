Football Manager 2023: The 300 best FM23 wonderkids we predict for this year

Football Manager 2023 is out this autumn – but the conversation over who the FM23 wonderkids will be is only just beginning.

You know the drill by now. The wonderkids are what make the game more than any feature that the geniuses at Sports Interactive add to the game. Every year, we get excited to find out who the new Cherno Sambas and Ibrahim Bakayokos are going to be – though hopefully with a little more success.

Well, strap yourselves in for more save stories. This is FFT's prediction for the most highly sought-after kids on the next edition of the world's greatest management sim. Bookmark this page – there may well be movement, yet…

Goalkeepers

In Football Manager, the goalkeeper is the one position that you want a little experience in – but if you can pick up a wonderkid, you might as well.

Given that keepers tend to mature later, your best bet is probably to sign a keeper aged between 23 and 26 if you're playing the long game. Still, with these options all under 21 set to mature into formidable custodians over the next couple of decades of your save, it's worth having a young stopper or two in the ranks.

Goalkeepers Player Age Club Estimated starting price Anatoliy Trubin 20 Shakhtar Donetsk £7,200,000 Maarten Vandevoordt 20 Genk £5,400,000 Gavin Bazunu 20 Southampton £4,500,000 Dogan Alemdar 19 Stade Rennais £3,150,000 Gabriel Slonina 18 Chicago Fire £2,700,000 Stefan Bajic 20 Bristol City £1,620,000 Noah Atubolu 20 Freiburg £1,350,000 Arthur Okonkwo 20 Arsenal £1,350,000 Daniil Khudyakov 18 Lokomotiv Moscow £900,000 James Trafford 19 Bolton Wanderers £900,000 Stefano Turati 20 Frosinone £900,000 Oliver Dovin 20 Hammarby £900,000 Plamen Andreev 17 Levski Sofia £270,000 Sacha Contena 16 Ajaccio £100,000 Konstantinos Tzolakis 19 Olympiacos £100,000

Right-backs

If you take over an English side in FM, chances are your academy will have five right-backs ready and waiting for you, right?

All jokes aside, right-back is an interesting position of potential. There are naturally more right-footers than left in the game, leaving a clutch of footballers who were shunted out to right-back for a variety of reasons. Perhaps they're natural defenders not good enough in the centre – or maybe they're rapid wingers, capable of man-marking.

One thing to look for in the modern game: a midfielder profile now playing at right-back. Always look through the stats to see what kind of full-back you're signing.

Right-backs Player Age Club Estimated starting price Tino Livramento 19 Southampton £22,500,000 Malo Gusto 19 Olympique Lyonnais £10,800,000 Devyne Rensch 19 Ajax £7,200,000 Joe Scally 19 Borussia Monchengladbach £7,200,000 Nathan Patterson 20 Everton £7,200,000 Timothee Pembele 19 PSG £5,400,000 Ki-Jana Hoever 20 PSV £5,400,000 Hugo Siquet 20 Freiburg £4,950,000 Arnau Martinez 19 Girona £4,500,000 Calvin Ramsay 18 Liverpool £4,500,000 Yan Couto 20 Manchester City £4,500,000 Brandon Soppy 20 Udinese £4,500,000 Ethan Laird 20 Manchester United £4,500,000 Calegari 20 Fluminense £4,050,000 Julian Araujo 20 LA Galaxy £4,050,000 Amar Dedic 19 Red Bull Salzburg £3,600,000 Lion Semic 18 Borussia Dortmund £450,000

Centre-backs

Buy a dominant centre-back now and you can sort your team for the next 15 years. While many defenders on the game come with adjustment periods, however, it's more than possible that you can use a wonderkid as your third- or fourth-choice in defence.

And with a lot of centre-backs in Football Manager, versatility is your friend. Some of these lads might be able to fill in at full-back for you or even in defensive midfield, should you be trying to hold onto a lead.

Centre-backs Player Age Club Estimated starting price Josko Gvardiol 20 RB Leipzig £31,500,000 Goncalo Inacio 20 Sporting £20,700,000 Castello Lukeba 19 Olympique Lyonnais £18,000,000 Piero Hincapie 20 Bayer Leverkusen £15,300,000 Ilya Zabarnyi 19 Dynamo Kiev £13,500,000 Giorgio Scalvini 18 Atalanta £9,000,000 Armel Bella-Kotchap 20 Southampton £9,000,000 Renan 20 Red Bull Bragantino £8,100,000 Tanguy Nianzou 20 Bayern Munich £8,100,000 Kaiky 18 Santos £7,200,000 Becir Omeragic 20 Zurich £7,200,000 Taylor Harwood-Bellis 20 Burnley £6,300,000 Mattia Viti 20 Empoli £6,300,000 Malick Thiaw 20 Schalke £5,400,000 Leonidas Stergiou 20 St. Gallen £5,400,000 Isaak Toure 19 Olympique Marseille £4,500,000 Alejandro Frances 19 Real Zaragoza £4,500,000 Levi Colwill 19 Chelsea £4,500,000 Chrislain Matsima 20 Monaco £4,500,000 Sepp van den Berg 20 Liverpool £4,500,000 Mario Vuskovic 20 Hamburg £4,500,000 Marton Dardai 20 Hertha Berlin £4,500,000 Maxime Esteve 20 Montpellier £4,050,000 Gaston Avila 20 Boca Juniors £4,050,000 Linus Gechter 18 Hertha Berlin £4,050,000 Saidou Sow 20 Saint-Etienne £3,600,000 Eduardo Quaresma 20 Sporting £3,600,000 Teden Mengi 20 Manchester United £1,800,000 El Chadaille Bitshiabu 17 PSG £1,800,000 Jeanuel Belocian 17 Stade Rennais £450,000 Alan Matturro 17 Defensor Sporting Club £450,000 Fabio Chiarodia 17 Werder Bremen £450,000 Yoan Kore 17 Paris FC £360,000 Emmanuel van de Blaak 17 PSV £360,000 Joshua Wynder 17 Louisville City £315,000 Viktor Damjanic 16 HNK Sibenek £270,000 Axel Guessand 17 Udinese £270,000 Leny Yoro 16 Lille £135,000

Left-backs

Left-back might well be the most difficult spot in the team to find a world-class player, just because of how few specialist left-footed full-backs are out there.

In Football Manager 2022, there are plenty of good options under the age of 21 who can flourish into top left-backs, left-wing-backs or even centre-backs.

Left-backs Player Age Club Estimated starting price Nuno Mendes 20 PSG £36,000,000 Aaron Hickey 20 Brentford £16,200,000 Destiny Udogie 19 Udinese £15,300,000 Adrien Truffert 20 Stade Rennais £10,800,000 Luca Netz 19 Borussia Monchengladbach £5,850,000 Miguel Gutierrez 20 Real Madrid £5,400,000 Jesus Vazquez 19 Valencia £4,500,000 Quentin Merlin 20 Nantes £4,500,000 Ian Maatsen 20 Burnley £4,500,000 Omar Campos 19 Santos Laguna £3,600,000 Alex Balde 18 Barcelona £3,600,000 Victor Kristiansen 19 Copenhagen £3,600,000 Valentin Barco 17 Boca Juniors £1,080,000 Tom Rothe 17 Borussia Dortmund £1,080,000 Caleb Wiley 17 Atlanta United £900,000 Prince Aning 18 Borussia Dortmund £450,000

Defensive midfielders

Defensive midfield is somewhere in FM that you need someone with strength, stamina and good reading of the game – so you might not want to entrust such an important role to such a young star.

In the modern game though, there are plenty of youngsters who can thrive at the base of a midfield. These picks are all specialist DMs – but they can just so easily slot into a more central position, too.

Defensive midfielders Player Age Club Estimated starting price Samuele Ricci 20 Torino £10,800,000 Joris Chotard 20 Montpellier £9,000,000 Lucas Gourna-Douath 18 Red Bull Salzburg £9,000,000 Kristjan Asllani 20 Inter Milan £9,000,000 Nicolo Rovella 20 Juventus £9,000,000 Amadou Onana 20 Lille £9,000,000 Lucien Agoume 20 Inter Milan £6,300,000 Pablo Maia 20 Sao Paulo £4,500,000 Johann Lepenant 19 Olympique Lyonnais £4,500,000 Noah Mbamba 17 Club Brugge £3,600,000 Marco Kana 19 Anderlecht £3,600,000 Noah Mbamba 17 Club Brugge £3,600,000 Romeo Lavia 18 Southampton £1,800,000 Abdoulaye Kamara 17 Borussia Dortmund £900,000 Dario Essugo 17 Sporting £900,000 Eyup Aydin 17 Bayern Munich £720,000

Central midfielders

Central midfielders might be the players with the most scope for development of any players on the pitch in Football Manager. A good CM could well be remoulded into just about anything – an attacking midfielder, a controller, a wide-man… perhaps even a full-back.

If you're playing a three-man midfield, you can afford to give a youngster a spot in the side every week. This is the heart of your side, so it makes sense to buy a wonderkid or two who will become the longterm spine of your team.

Central midfielders Player Age Club Estimated starting price Pedri 19 Barcelona £72,000,000 Jude Bellingham 19 Borussia Dortmund £72,000,000 Gavi 17 Barcelona £54,000,000 Eduardo Camavinga 19 Real Madrid £49,500,000 Ryan Gravenberch 20 Bayern Munich £31,500,000 Luka Sucic 19 Red Bull Salzburg £18,000,000 Nico Gonzalez 20 Barcelona £18,000,000 Pape Matar Sarr 19 Tottenham Hotspur £13,500,000 Arsen Zakharyan 19 Dynamo Moscow £13,500,000 Yunus Musah 19 Valencia £13,500,000 Aster Vranckx 19 Wolfsburg £9,000,000 Ilaix Moriba 19 RB Leipzig £8,100,000 Gianluca Busio 20 Venezia £7,650,000 Carlos Alcaraz 19 Racing Club £7,200,000 Kacper Kozlowski 18 Brighton & Hove Albion £7,200,000 Eliot Matazo 20 Monaco £7,200,000 Fabian Rieder 20 Young Boys £7,200,000 Moises Caicedo 20 Brighton & Hove Albion £5,400,000 Carney Chukwuemeka 18 Aston Villa £5,400,000 Cristian Medina 20 Boca Juniors £4,950,000 Williot Swedberg 18 Celta Vigo £4,500,000 Fabio Miretti 18 Juventus £4,500,000 Paulo Bernardo 20 Benfica £4,500,000 Kenneth Taylor 20 Ajax £4,050,000 Isak Bergmann Johannesson 19 Copenhagen £3,600,000 Zidan Sertdemir 17 Bayer Leverkusen £1,800,000 Charlie Patino 18 Arsenal £1,800,000 Cher Ndour 17 Benfica £900,000 Salah Outlad M'Hand 18 Arsenal £500,000 Obed Vargas 16 Seattle Sounders £450,000 Rokas Pukstas 17 Hajduk Split £450,000 Kristian Hlynsson 18 Ajax £405,000 Jacopo Surricchio 16 Teramo £100,000 Ryunosuke Yada 15 Shimizu S-Pulse £100,000 Emil Andre Jevard-Skuland 15 Sandefjord £100,000

Attacking midfielders

Attacking midfield is perhaps where you'll find the majority of wonderkids in Football Manager on any given year. Given that it's a luxury position in which many youth coaches play their best talents in the hope that they'll develop their technical abilities – and thus make them more valuable – you can move for quality teenage no.10s.

But if you're looking to build a side that might not accommodate a young, pass-heavy starlet, a lot of these players can be re-trained either to wingers or midfielders – some of these, too, are more like second-strikers who can become conventional centre-forwards in time.

Attacking midfielders Player Age Club Estimated starting price Florian Wirtz 19 Bayer Leverkusen £63,000,000 Jamal Musiala 19 Bayern Munich £58,500,000 Giovanni Reyna 19 Borussia Dortmund £31,500,000 Adam Hlozek 19 Bayer Leverkusen £18,000,000 Facundo Farias 19 Colon £10,800,000 Fabio Carvalho 19 Liverpool £10,800,000 Julio Enciso 18 Brighton & Hove Albion £9,900,000 Wilfried Gnonto 18 Zurich £9,000,000 Reinier 20 Real Madrid £7,200,000 Bruno Praxedes 20 Red Bull Bragantino £5,850,000 Maurits Kjaergaard 19 Red Bull Salzburg £5,400,000 Hannibal Mejbri 19 Manchester United £5,400,000 Lazaro 20 Flamengo £5,400,000 Adil Aouchiche 20 Saint-Etienne £5,400,000 Cole Palmer 20 Manchester City £5,400,000 EfrainAlvarez 20 LA Galaxy £5,400,000 Arda Guler 17 Fenerbahce £5,400,000 Lukas Kacavenda 19 Lokomotiva Zagreb £4,500,000 Mohamed Ihattaren 20 Ajax £4,500,000 Gabriel Pirani 20 Cuiaba Esporte Clube £4,050,000 Andreas Schjelderup 18 Nordsjaelland £3,600,000 Cole Bassett 20 Feyenoord £3,600,000 Xavi Simons 19 PSV £3,600,000 Luca Oyen 19 Genk £3,600,000 Anouar Ait El Hadj 20 Anderlecht £3,600,000 Caden Clark 19 New York Red Bulls £3,150,000 James McAtee 19 Manchester City £2,700,000 Paul Wanner 16 Bayern Munich £1,800,000 Lovro Zvonarek 17 Bayern Munich £1,350,000 Rodrigo Ribeiro 17 Sporting £900,000 Tom Bischof 17 Hoffenheim £900,000 Antoni Milambo 17 Feyenoord £900,000 Mario Stroeykens 17 Anderlecht £900,000 Alfie Devine 17 Tottenham Hotspur £810,000 Djordje Gordic 17 FK Mladost Lucani £720,000 Dariusz Stalmach 16 Gornik Zabrze £450,000 Jobe Bellingham 16 Birmingham City £450,000 Eduard Radaslavescu 17 FCV Farul Constanta £450,000 Alvaro Leiva 17 Real Madrid £450,000 Desire Doue 17 Stade Rennais £360,000 Joao Neves 17 Benfica £360,000 Runar Norheim 17 Tromso £270,000 Milciades Adorno 17 Club Guarani £270,000

Right-wingers

In the modern game, the vast majority of the right-wingers that you'll find will be left-footed – and often, left-footers tend to be more creative. Many of these players are capable of playing as midfielders but generally, these are the players who could well become the creative spark in your team for the next decade.

Be sure to analyse your stats in full to see what kind of player you have on your hands, though – there are plenty of goal-grabbing players in this lot, while there are some touchline wingers, too.

Right-wingers Player Age Club Estimated starting price Bukayo Saka 20 Arsenal £58,500,000 Yeremy Pino 19 Villarreal £36,000,000 Michael Olise 20 Crystal Palace £19,800,000 Harvey Elliott 19 Liverpool £19,800,000 Jeremy Doku 20 Stade Rennais £18,000,000 Rayan Cherki 18 Olympique Lyonnais £16,200,000 Noni Madueke 20 PSV £16,200,000 Amad Diallo 20 Manchester United £13,500,000 Kayky 19 Manchester City £12,600,000 Nico Williams 20 Athletic Bilbao £10,800,000 Gabriel Veron 19 Palmeiras £10,800,000 Giovani 18 Palmeiras £9,000,000 Ansgar Knauff 20 Eintracht Frankfurt £9,000,000 Angelo Gabriel 17 Santos £9,000,000 Francisco Conceicao 19 Porto £7,200,000 Liel Abada 20 Celtic £6,750,000 Jan Thielmann 20 Koln £6,750,000 Marquinhos 19 Arsenal £6,300,000 Kevin Schade 20 Freiburg £6,300,000 Savio 18 Troyes £5,400,000 Santiago Simon 20 River Plate £5,400,000 Yusuf Demir 19 Rapid Vienna £4,500,000 Matisse Samoise 20 Gent £3,600,000 Shola Shoretire 18 Manchester United £3,600,000 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens 17 Borussia Dortmund £3,600,000 Patrik Walemark 20 Feyenoord £3,150,000 Ilias Akhomach 18 Barcelona £2,700,000 Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty 18 Toronto £2,700,000 Crysencio Summerville 20 Leeds United £1,800,000 Roony Bardghji 16 Copenhagen £1,350,000 Kaide Gordon 17 Liverpool £1,350,000 Luka Romero 17 Lazio £900,000 Sidney Raebiger 17 Greuther Furth £675,000 Julian Fernandez 18 Velez Sarsfield £405,000 Dashmir Elezi 17 Shkendija Tetovo £315,000 Raki Aouani 17 Etoile Sportive du Sahel £270,000 Jayden Addai 16 AZ £135,000 Anders Noshe 16 Aalborg £100,000

Left-wingers

Traditionally, left-wingers are interesting players in Football Manager. As mentioned, left-footers tend to be rarer and more creative than right-footers – making the majority of left-wingers nowadays attackers who can cut in on their right foot and score.

There are a fair amount of creative players too in this particular list, while players who are equally good with both feet tend to just be described as right-footed. As ever, make sure you analyse exactly what kind of player you're getting.

Left-wingers Player Age Club Estimated starting price Ansu Fati 19 Barcelona £54,000,000 Anthony Elanga 20 Manchester United £18,000,000 Kamaldeen Sulemana 20 Stade Rennais £16,200,000 Nicola Zalewski 20 Roma £10,800,000 Alan Velasco 19 Dallas £9,000,000 Jakub Kaminski 20 Wolfsburg £9,000,000 Ander Barrenetxea 20 Real Sociedad £8,100,000 Ez Abde 20 Barcelona £7,200,000 Nathanael Mbuku 20 Stade Reims £7,200,000 Christos Tzolis 20 Norwich City £7,200,000 Talles Magno 20 New York City FC £6,300,000 Luis Henrique 20 Olympique Marseille £5,400,000 Mohamed Daramy 20 Ajax £5,400,000 Exequiel Zeballos 20 Boca Juniors £4,950,000 Kevin Paredes 19 Wolfsburg £4,500,000 Matheus Martins 19 Fluminense £4,050,000 Stipe Biuk 19 Hajduk Split £4,050,000 Roger Fernandes 16 Braga £3,600,000 Octavian Popescu 19 FCSB £3,600,000 Willem Geubbels 20 Monaco £3,600,000 Daniel Ruiz Rivera 20 Millionarios £3,600,000 Roger Fernandes 16 Braga £3,600,000 Jaden Philogene-Bidace 20 Aston Villa £2,700,000 Filip Stevanovic 19 Manchester City £2,250,000 Antonio Nusa 17 Club Brugge £2,250,000 Alejandro Garnacho 18 Manchester United £1,800,000 Sergey Pinyaev 17 Krylya Sovetov Samara £1,530,000 Zalan Vancsa 17 Lommel SK £900,000 Diego Moreira 17 Benfica £675,000 Heriberto Jurado 17 Club Necaxa £630,000 Kido Taylor-Hart 19 Arsenal £500,000 Amourricho van Axel Dongen 17 Ajax £450,000 Yusuf Kabadayi 18 Bayern Munich £450,000 Felipe Yanez 17 Coquimbo Unido £383,000 Enes Sali 16 FCV Farul Constanta £360,000 Joaquin Lavega 17 Atletico River Plate Montevideo £270,000 Leng Nora 17 Visakha £100,000

Strikers

Find a goalscorer in Football Manager and you've hit the jackpot.

Quite literally, in some cases, as you can sell them on. A good striker in FM will often mature in their mid-20s but if you can find one a little earlier, it's possible to keep the goals rolling for years to come.

Strikers Player Age Club Estimated starting price Karim Adeyemi 20 Borussia Dortmund £31,500,000 Hugo Ekitike 20 PSG £25,200,000 Armando Broja 20 Chelsea £19,800,000 Arnaud Kalimuendo 20 PSG £16,200,000 Georginio Rutter 20 Hoffenheim £14,400,000 Mohamed-Ali Cho 18 Real Sociedad £13,500,000 Fabio Silva 20 Anderlecht £13,500,000 Youssoufa Moukoko 17 Borussia Dortmund £13,500,000 Joao Pedro 20 Watford £12,600,000 Elye Wahi 19 Montpellier £10,800,000 Benjamin Sesko 19 Red Bull Salzburg £9,000,000 Ricardo Pepi 19 Augsburg £8,100,000 Brian Brobbey 20 RB Leipzig £8,100,000 Matheus Nascimento 18 Botafogo £6,300,000 Marcos Leonardo 19 Santos £6,300,000 Kaio Jorge 20 Juventus £6,300,000 Tiago Tomas 20 Stuttgart £6,300,000 Konstantin Tyukavin 20 Dynamo Moscow £6,300,000 El Bilal Toure 20 Stade Reims £5,850,000 Felix Afena-Gyan 19 Roma £5,400,000 Matias Arezo 19 Granada £5,400,000 Cameron Archer 20 Aston Villa £5,400,000 Joe Gelhardt 20 Leeds United £5,400,000 Jon Karrikaburu 19 Real Sociedad £4,500,000 Roko Simic 18 Red Bull Salzburg £4,500,000 Cade Cowell 18 San Jose Earthquakes £4,500,000 Henrique Arujo 20 Benfica £4,500,000 Troy Parrott 20 Tottenham Hotspur £4,500,000 Sebastiano Esposito 20 Anderlecht £4,500,000 Dion Drena Beljo 20 Osijek £4,050,000 Rasmus Hojlund 19 Sturm Graz £4,050,000 Janis Antiste 19 Spezia £3,600,000 Bartosz Bialek 20 Wolfsburg £3,600,000 Sam Greenwood 20 Leeds United £2,250,000 Mathys Tel 17 Stade Rennais £1,800,000 Iker Bravo 17 Bayer Leverkusen £900,000 Dinis Pinto 17 Braga £675,000 Evan Ferguson 17 Brighton & Hove Albion £540,000 Khayon Edwards 18 Arsenal £500,000 Darren Yapi 17 Colorado Rapids £450,000 Tommaso Mancini 17 Vicenza £450,000 Herculano Nabian 18 Vitoria £450,000 Nelson Weiper 17 Mainz £360,000 Vitor Roque 17 Club Athletico Paranaense £270,000 Zoran Zahradnik 16 Zemplin Michalovce £100,000

