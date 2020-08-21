Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Europa League or UEFA Cup final?
How many finalists of Europe's secondary competition can you name?
Ten minutes on the clock, 60 teams to guess.
Some teams pin their hopes on the Europa. It helps that these days you get a free Champions League spot, just by lifting the trophy. Not all are successful though.
Luckily, tonight neither side needs the Europa League. It's all about winning a trophy and playing for silverware.
Over the years, the UEFA Cup/Europa League final has played host to some of Europe's most esteemed names - and a few random clubs that you've barely heard a peep from since.
Can you remember all of them?
