Quiz! Can you name every team in the First Divison the last time Liverpool won the league (1989/90)?

There’s only 20 teams you need to name, and a generous five minutes to name them in. That’s it: that’s the quiz. Then send a screenshot of your score to @FourFourTwo on Twitter.

THEN TRY… Quiz! Can you name the 48 Premier League managers with at least 50 wins?

Liverpool are now eight points clear of Leicester at the top of the table, and a steep 14 points clear of Manchester City. To put that in context, 14 points below City in the table takes you to… Burnley, in 13th.

Yes, this is the best chance the Reds have had of lifting the title in 30 years – but how different did the top flight look back in 1989/90, when King Kenny delivered the 18th league title to the Kop faithful.

There might only be 20 answers here, but a few will still likely trip you up a little – including the side to top the table in September then finish bottom in May – so send us your scores to @FourFourTwo.

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers' offer? Get the game's greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £9.50 every quarter. Cheers!

NOW READ…

REVIEW Liverpool in the 2010s: The most dramatic decade in the Reds’ history

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

More football quizzes every day on FourFourTwo.com