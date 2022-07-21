Germany v Austria live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 from anywhere in the world

Germany v Austria live stream, Thursday 21 July, 8pm BST, BBC One

Germany will continue their quest for a record-extending ninth European Women’s Championship when they face neighbours Austria in the quarter-finals.

The Nationalelf are, by some distance, the most successful side in the history of this competition. They have lifted the trophy eight times so far, an astonishing achievement given there have only been 12 completed editions. Yet five years ago in the Netherlands, they were eliminated in the quarter-finals. That is also where their journey ended at the 2019 World Cup, when they were beaten 2-1 by Sweden.

There was a feeling going into the summer that Germany had been overtaken at the pinnacle of the women’s game in Europe, but Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side have responded to that notion in impressive fashion. England are the only other team that did not concede a single goal in the group stage, as Germany beat each of Denmark, Spain and Finland relatively comfortably. They will expect to do the same against Austria.

Irene Fuhrmann’s women suffered a 1-0 defeat by England on matchday one. It would be a stretch to call that a good result, but keeping the score down against the hosts turned out to be an achievement in itself given England’s subsequent thrashings of Norway and Northern Ireland. Austria beat both of those opponents to advance to the knockouts in second spot, conceding only one goal along the way.

Their approach here will be to try and keep things tight at the back and then nick a goal on the counter-attack. That is easier said than done. Austria will face waves of German pressure that will be difficult to withstand for 90 minutes.

Voss-Tecklenburg will warn her players not to get complacent, but it is hard to see how the eight-time champions do not book a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2022.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Thursday 21 July. The game is live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

The BBC has the rights to show Euro 2022 in the UK.

US TV rights

ESPN and TUDN have the rights to show Euro 2022 in the USA.

Australia TV rights

Optus have the rights to show Euro 2022 in Australia.

