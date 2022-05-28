How many Champions League finals have Real Madrid won?

Real Madrid (opens in new tab) face Liverpool (opens in new tab) in Paris on Saturday in what will be their 17th Champions League / European Cup final.

Unsurprisingly, that is a record, as is their 13 European crowns - eight more than the club with the second-most titles, AC Milan.

Los Blancos took part in the first five European Cup finals from 1956 to 1961 - and won them all.

The first saw them win a 4-3 thriller against Reims - also in Paris, although at the Parc de Princes on that occasions (this year's venue, the Stade de France, wouldn't be built for another 42 years).

There were even more goals four years later as they thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3 at Glasgow's Hampden Park - with Alfredo Di Stefano scoring a hat-trick and, even more extraordinarily, Ferenc Puskas bagging four goals.

Real's next triumph came in 1966 as they beat Partizan Belgrade 2-1 in Brussels - but that was to be their last success for 32 years.

They ended the drought in 1998, Predrag Mijatovic notching the only goal of the game against Juventus in Amsterdam.

Two years later, Los Blancos defeated Valencia 3-0 in the first final to feature two teams from the same country.

And two years after that, they lifted the famous trophy at Hampden Park again. Zinedine Zidane clinched a 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen with a stunning volley which remains arguably the greatest goal in the history of the competition.

Zidane would go on to coach Real to their three most recent triumphs - which came in succession from 2016 to 2018.

The last of those saw Los Blancos beat Liverpool 3-1 in Kyiv; Gareth Bale bagged a brace after coming on as a substitute, with his first goal a jaw-dropping overhead kick to rival Zidane's effort from 2002.

Real enjoyed Champions League glory during current boss Carlo Ancelotti's first spell in charge, thumping rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 after extra time in the 2014 final in Lisobn.