Huddersfield Town v Stoke City live stream: How to watch the Championship from anywhere in the world

Huddersfield Town v Stoke City live stream, Friday 28 January, 7.45pm GMT

Huddersfield Town will be looking to boost their play-off chances when they take on Stoke City in the Friday night game.

The Terriers head into the match in excellent form. Down in 11th place at the start of December, they have risen to sixth on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run. A hat-trick from Danny Ward earned Huddersfield a 4-3 victory over Reading in a thrilling encounter in midweek. That win will give them confidence ahead of this weekend's game, where another triumph would see them climb above West Brom and into fifth place, at least temporarily.

If Huddersfield are to finish in the play-off places, they will probably need to tighten up at the back. Only six teams in the division have conceded more goals than Carlos Corberan's side, whose backline has been breached on 33 occasions. Two clean sheets in their last 10 matches is not the type of record that suggests Huddersfield will be capable of grinding out wins in the business end of the campaign.

Stoke are six points adrift of the play-offs at present, although they have a game in hand on some of the teams above them - including Huddersfield. This is the type of game the Potters need to win if they are to secure a top-six finish, but a run of four defeats in their last five outings does not bode well for Friday's trip to the John Smith' Stadium.

Huddersfield are likely to shift back to a three-man defence in a bid to cope with Stoke's front two. Levi Colwill is out with a knee problem, while Ryan Schofield, Rolando Aarons and Alex Vallejo are also sidelined.

Stoke will have to make do without Joe Bursik, Romaine Sawyers, Harry Souttar, Abdallah Sima and Tom Edwards. Sam Surridge, Ben Wilmot and Steven Fletcher are available for selection.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Friday 28 January, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

