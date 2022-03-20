Leicester City v Brentford live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Leicester City v Brentford live stream, Sunday 20 March, 2pm GMT

Brentford will be looking to extend their winning run to three games when they do battle with Leicester on Sunday.

Back-to-back victories over Norwich and Burnley have eased Brentford’s relegation concerns. The Bees had been sliding towards the relegation zone after collecting only one point from a possible 24 between Boxing Day and the end of February. An Ivan Toney hat-trick brought Brentford a crucial win at Carrow Road at the start of the month, before Burnley were seen off in west London last time out.

Toney’s return to form and fitness has been a major boost for Brentford. So too has been the immediate impact made by Christian Eriksen since he came into the starting XI. The Denmark international has added some much-needed creativity to the ranks, with Brentford having scored more goals in their last two outings than they managed in their prior eight.

Leicester were in action on Thursday night, as Brendan Rodgers’ side booked their spot in the last eight of the Europa Conference League. Rodgers left out some key players for the defeat by Arsenal last weekend, a move which suggests he is now prioritising Europe.

That would make sense. The Foxes have little to play for in the Premier League, although they will not want to finish in the bottom half of the table. With just one defeat in their last 11 home games in all competitions, Leicester will be a tough nut to crack this weekend.

Brentford will have to make do without Joshua Dasilva, who is serving a suspension, as well as the injured duo of Julian Jeanvier and Tarique Fosu.

Leicester will be missing Jonny Evans, Jamie Vardy, Timothy Castagne, Ryan Bertrand, Marc Albrighton and Danny Ward. Wilfred Ndidi and Boubakary Soumare are doubts, but Patson Daka and Caglar Soyuncu could be involved after illness.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 20 March. See below for international broadcast options.

