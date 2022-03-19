Middlesbrough v Chelsea live stream: How to watch the FA Cup from anywhere in the world

Middlesbrough v Chelsea live stream, Saturday 19 March, 5.15pm GMT

Chelsea will be looking to avoid an upset when they travel to Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Thomas Tuchel’s side continue to do a fine job of putting off-field distractions to one side. Chelsea have now won three games out of three since Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government, cementing their hold on third place in the Premier League and advancing to the last eight of the Champions League, where Real Madrid await.

Attention now turns to the FA Cup, a competition they have won more often than any other side in the last 15 years. Chelsea have not been completely convincing in the tournament so far this season.

They did thrash Chesterfield 5-1 in the third round, but extra time was required to squeeze past Plymouth Argyle, before Chelsea were forced to dig deep in a 3-2 triumph over Luton Town at the start of the month. Tuchel will hope for a more straightforward evening on Saturday.

Middlesbrough have been inconsistent in recent weeks and it is hard to know which version of Chris Wilder’s side will turn up this weekend. Boro did win their last game, a 2-0 triumph over Birmingham which leaves them outside the Championship play-off places on goal difference alone.

Finishing in the top six of the second tier is the club’s priority this term, but the prize of a FA Cup semi-final place is hugely attractive to Boro, who have not reached the last four of the competition since 2005/06.

Chelsea will be unable to call upon the services of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James, Andreas Christensen and Ben Chilwell. Romelu Lukaku will hope for a rare start after again being named among the substitutes in midweek.

Middlesbrough will have to make do without Andraz Sporar and James Lea Siliki, but Wilder has no fresh injury concerns going into this one.

Kick-off is at 5.15pm GMT on Saturday 19 March, and UK viewers can watch live on BBC One. See below for international broadcast options.

