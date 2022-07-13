Netherlands v Portugal live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 from anywhere in the world

Netherlands v Portugal live stream, Wednesday 13 July, 8pm BST, BBC Two

The Netherlands will be looking to register their first win of Euro 2022 when they take on Portugal on Wednesday night.

The reigning champions, who triumphed on home soil in the previous edition of this tournament five years ago, drew 1-1 with Sweden in their opening encounter. The Dutch got off to a bad start: at half-time in Sheffield they were 1-0 down to a goal scored by Jonna Andersson, and had already lost goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal and defender Aniek Nouwen to injury. The second period was a stern test of the Netherlands' character as well as their quality.

Mark Parsons will have been pleased with what he saw. The Netherlands were much improved after the break and restored parity within seven minutes of the restart, as Jil Roord found the net with a neat finish. The same player later spurned a golden opportunity to win the match, but Parsons chose to focus on the positives in his post-game interview, insisting that there is "more to come" from his team.

Portugal also picked up a point in their first game. They probably would have settled for a draw beforehand - after all, this is a team that failed to qualify for Euro 2022 but were handed a place after Russia's expulsion. Given they went 2-0 down within five minutes, Portugal will have been even more delighted that they did not leave Leigh Sports Village empty-handed.

This will be a much stiffer test, however. Fransisco Neto's charges may have found the net twice last time out, but they are not a particularly high-scoring team: in 10 qualifiers, Portugal scored just 10 goals.

The Netherlands will therefore be reasonably confident of victory, even without Van Veenendaal and Nouwen. Parsons introduced Daphne van Domselaar and Marisa Olislagers from the bench last time out, and those two players will probably come into the starting XI as the holders return to Leigh on Wednesday evening.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday 13 July. The game is live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

The BBC has the rights to show Euro 2022 in the UK.

US TV rights

ESPN and TUDN have the rights to show Euro 2022 in the USA.

Australia TV rights

Optus have the rights to show Euro 2022 in Australia.

