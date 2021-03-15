Six minutes on the clock, 29 answers to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you get 30 correct answers in our Arsenal or Tottenham quiz?

Look, we all know Sky didn’t invent football in 1992 – but we can’t test you on the all-time players with 100 top-flight goals. It’s too hard.

Getting Ian Rush, Denis Law and Jimmy Greaves is do-able. But bashing out Ted Harper, Joe Smith and Enoch “Knocker” Wells might be a bit tougher for non-historians. Sorry Ted. Sorry Joe. Sorry Knocker.

So, here it is then: every player to hit 100 top-flight goals since the start of the 1992/93 season. The majority are English, as you’d expect, but nine of the 26 are exotic imports from the likes of Argentina, the Ivory Coast and, erm, Wales.

A special shout out to the five players who appear here despite playing the vast majority of their matches in midfield, too.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third this Mother's Day. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less.

NOW READ

CHELSEA Who does Chelsea's loan system work for? How Patrick Bamford left for better things

CHRIS FLANAGAN Son Heung-min's incredible journey to the top: how the Tottenham star made it

EURO 2020 New dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups – everything you need to know