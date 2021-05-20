Quiz! Can you name every club Luka Modric has scored against since his Tottenham days?

You have six minutes to guess 44 clubs.

There were those who believed that Luka Modric would never make it at the very top of the game.

The Croatian midfielder was a slight schemer in a league of bruisers. When he arrived in the Premier League, there were some who questioned whether he could handle the physicality of England - well, it's safe to say he's gone onto have a career in which his bewitching abilities have more than proven his worth.

Modric is still the only Ballon d'Or winner not named Lionel or Cristiano since Kaka in the mid-2000s. He's won countless trophies along the way and is now revered as one of the greatest players in the modern game.

But what about his goals? He doesn't rack up many but we're asking you to remember the clubs he scored against today.

