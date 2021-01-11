Quiz! Can you name every Copa Libertadores-winning club ever?

You have 10 minutes to guess 60 clubs.

The Champions League is not unique, you know. Even the anthem is lifted from actual classical music, apparently.

In South America, they have their own edition of the big competition. It has more attention paid to the laughably big base of the trophy, rather than the lovely looping handles, and the likes of Diego Maradona and Juan Roman Riquelme have cut their teeth in the competition.

Winning this tournament inevitably leads to the Club World Cup too - which is where we see the best of South America up against our own European champions.

The semi-final second-legs kick off this week in the 2020 edition. But can you tell us any of the previous winners?

