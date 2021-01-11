Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup-winning manager since 1992?

You have five minutes to guess 29 bosses.

For all the naysayers claiming that the FA Cup doesn't mean as much in the modern game, there's a startling trend of who it's always won by.

Look above at the list of clubs to triumph in the Cup and you'll notice that they're, by and large, big teams. Apparently, the bigger teams don't care about the trophy anymore.

Clearly, winning this cup is just as important to the bigger clubs as a grand day out against Premier League opposition is for the smaller ones. And some big managers have won it, too.

Can you remember every FA Cup-winning gaffer of the Premier League era, though?

