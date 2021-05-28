Quiz! Can you name every player to ever score for Manchester City or Chelsea in the Champions League?
We're looking for the near-century of men to score in either shade of blue under the European lights
12 minutes on the clock, 94 players to guess.
It was always Manchester United and Arsenal in the Champions League. Then came the money.
There's no denying Roman Abramovich and Sheikh Mansour helped Chelsea and Manchester City respectively to the top of the game - but as Johan Cruyff once said, "I've never seen a bag of money score a goal."
Nope - but these guys have. 94 players over nearly 20 years, to be precise. You can't buy European glory and this weekend, one of these sides has the opportunity to engrave their names on the famous, big-earred pot.
They both have their own European history, now - how many of City and Chelsea's past scorers in Europe can you recall?
