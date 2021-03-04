10 minutes on the clock, 69 players to guess. How many can you name?

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name all 60 players to win three or more Premier League titles?

It's not exactly a rivalry but games between Chelsea and Liverpool tend to be exciting.

The modern-day narrative between these two has roots in the 2005 Champions League semi-final in which Liverpool profited from a ghost goal. There are have been plenty of humdingers since with Frank Lampard swiping at Jurgen Klopp last year to sit down.

These are two vastly different clubs but they know just one thing: how to win. Today, we're looking for the players who came out on top between the two.

Can you remember every scorer since 2006?

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 worst title-defending teams in Premier League history

BOOTS Puma Future Z review: light, bright and so very Neymar

SOCIAL What's the funniest thing that's ever happened in football? We asked FFT followers for their answers