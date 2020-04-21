Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's top fives and last fives?

Nine minutes on the clock, 60 answers to guess.

On this day in 1999, Manchester United famously overcame Juventus in Turin to reach the final of the Champions League.

For some clubs, that would be a defining match across decades, but such was United's supremacy during that era, the Juve game is just one of a plethora of incredible moments over their dynasty.

Who could forget Wayne Rooney's overhead kick against Manchester City? Rio Ferdinand lifting the Champions League trophy? Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible 31-goal season?

They're still one of the biggest clubs on Earth, so today, we want to test out how much you really know about the Red Devils. We've listed out some key categories, but how good's your United knowledge?

