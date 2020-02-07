Quiz! Can you name the Porto and Inter line-ups that won Champions Leagues under Jose Mourinho?

Ten minutes are on the clock and there are 28 players to guess - that's 11 in 2004, plus three substitutes, and 11 in 2010, plus three substitutes.

Arrogant? Perhaps. But at least FourFourTwo cover star Jose Mourinho has backed his Jupiter-sized ego with two Champions League trophies.

He's in an elite gang. Only Jose, Carlo Ancelotti, Ernst Happel, Ottmar Hitzfeld and Jupp Heynckes have won the biggest prize in Europe with two different clubs - and perhaps Mourinho's are most impressive.

In 2004, Mourinho's Porto side - which consisted mostly of homegrown talent - defied the odds to triumph at a time when Italian football reigned supreme and English sides were burgeoning.

Just six years later at Inter, the Special One conquered Pep's Barcelona, former club Chelsea and a Bayern Munich side in the final led by Louis Van Gaal, the man he would later replace as Manchester United boss.

These are arguably his two greatest sides - two of the most iconic sides of the 21st century, too. All we're asking from you is to name the players who made up the winning teams.

