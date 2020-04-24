Quiz! Can you name Rafa Benitez's top appearance-makers?
Can you recall Boss Benitez's biggest faves at Liverpool, Inter, Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid and Newcastle?
10 minutes on the clock, 60 players to guess.
The future of Newcastle United is looking like a bold new dawn - but three years ago today, Rafa Benitez guided the Toon Army back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.
Super Rafa's still a hero on Tyneside, whatever happens with the takeover - and he's managed in some varied places.
Today, we're looking for his top appearance makers at the six clubs he went to after Valencia - Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid and Newcastle.
So don't worry - no need to recall the name of that Valencia right-back, his trusted keeper at Tenerife or even his star players at Dalian Professional in China.
