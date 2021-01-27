Quiz! Can you name the biggest transfer profits of all time?

Seven minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess - we've given you the clubs they went from and to, and included the profits of course.

In 1999, Arsene Wenger sold Nicolas Anelka for over £20m. It was a lot of money for the time, even more so considering that the Arsenal boss only paid £200K for the striker.

Wenger never really wanted to sell his prized asset, if reports are to be believed. The opportunity to flog The Incredible Sulk for over a hundred times what he paid for him was too good to miss though - especially as it paid for Arsenal's new, state-of-the-art training ground.

It's over 20 years since that episode and clubs have quickly learned the benefits of the market: buy low, sell high. When you consider sell-on clauses, it makes even more sense.

Today, we're not asking you to name the most expensive transfers of all time - we want to know who got the best value for what they paid. We're not including free transfers or academy graduates, on this one.

