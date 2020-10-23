Quiz! Can you name the top 50 clubs according to UEFA coefficient?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 clubs to guess.

There are quite a few football clubs in Europe.

So many in fact that here at FFT, we've tried counting them. We got as far as Colchester United before we gave up.

UEFA have listed them, however. Helpfully, they organise clubs by coefficient, giving them points depending on who they beat in which competitions.

Today, we'd like you to try and name the top 50 sides in Europe based on this scale. We've included the country, just to help you out a little.

