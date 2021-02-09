Quiz! Can you name the West Ham United vs Manchester United line-ups from 2016?

Five minutes on the clock, 28 players to guess.

As final salutes go, West Ham United's beloved Boleyn Ground got quite the send-off - and that was before the music, the fireworks and the London cabbies on the pitch.

These were the Slaven Bilic days; Louis van Gaal's Manchester United were the visitors, as Leicester City topped the table. Just as it was when United were the last team to visit the old White Hart Lane, West Ham tussled with the Red Devils before coming out on top.

The result moved West Ham up to sixth and crucially, it had a part to play in United not getting top four. Jose Mourinho would be drafted in to sweep up the pieces and the rest, as they say, is history.

Since David Moyes's West Ham meet Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the FA Cup tonight, let's cast our minds back to who actually played on that historic night for the Hammers.

