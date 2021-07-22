West Ham release brand-new Umbro away kit for the 2021/22 season

West Ham have unveiled their brand-new away shirt, which features sky-blue and white stripes.

The Hammers are playing Europa League football this season and recently unveiled a home kit inspired by the nostalgia of the club's shirts around the turn of the century. The away also draws on the past, with a clear influence from the 1992 away shirt's stripes.

"The away kit [focuses] on a subtle seasonal graphic paired with a front jersey stripe, combined with light sky-blue shorts with claret detailing and white socks," say Umbro of the new top.

"The kit is sure to bring back memories of the goals of Trevor Morley and Clive Allen, the no-nonsense defending of Julian Dicks and long-serving legends Alvin Martin and Steve Potts, as the Club’s modern-day heroes take the design to the current day," West Ham say of the design.

The new shirt comes with some new kit numbers, too. After six seasons of being the Irons' no.30, Michail Antonio is moving to no.9, while Said Benrahma is going to take the no.22 in honour his late father. Pablo Fornals is West Ham's new no.8.

