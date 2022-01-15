Wolves v Southampton live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Wolves v Southampton live stream, Saturday 15 January, 3.00pm GMT

Wolves’ push for European qualification continues with the visit of Southampton on Saturday, with Saints looking to climb into the top half of the table.

Both sides come into the game in good form; Wolves have picked up seven points from their last three league games and Southampton are on a four-match unbeaten run.

Bruno Lage’s side go into the game in eighth place, four points ahead of the 11th-placed visitors, and will draw level with Manchester United with a win.

Victory for Saints could see them move into the top half of the table, while narrowing the gap to the Molineux club to just one point.

Both sides were victorious in the FA Cup third round last weekend, Wolves beating Sheffield United 3-0 and Southampton beating Swansea 3-2 after extra time.

Ralph Hassenhutl’s side followed that up with a 4-1 midweek win over Brentford.

That game marked the first time in 78 matches that the St. Mary’s side have scored four or more goals in a Premier League match, a wait stretching back to a 4-1 win over Everton in November 2017.

Wolves haven’t been known for goal fests this season, as Lage’s side have the second-best defensive record and second-poorest attacking record in the league, scoring 14 and conceding 14 in 19 games so far.

The last meeting between the clubs was a typically tight affair, Wolves winning 1-0 thanks to a Raul Jimenez goal.

The hosts are without Willy Boly and Roman Saiss due to their Africa Cup of Nations duties, while Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Neto, Jonny Castro and Hwang Hee-Chan have injuries.

Valentino Livramento, William Smallbone and Alex McCarthy are out for Saints, and Moussa Djenepo is also away at AFCON.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 15 January, and the game is not being shown on UK television. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com