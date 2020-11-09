20 memorable transfer swaps – and who got the better deal

Liverpool and Real Madrid

After maintaining his one-in-two strike rate in his final season at Liverpool in 2003/04, Owen was sold to Real Madrid for a fee of £8m plus Nunez. That represented an excellent deal for los Blancos, who took full advantage of the fact that the England striker only had a year remaining on his contract at Anfield.

Owen didn’t set the world alight at the Santiago Bernabeu, although he did end the campaign with a better minutes-per-goal ratio than any of his team-mates. Nunez, an unused substitute in Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Milan, did little of note on Merseyside and was sold to Celta in 2005.

Winner: Real Madrid