Aberdeen to keep Jon Gallagher for the rest of the season
Midfielder Jon Gallagher has extended his loan stay at Aberdeen until the end of the season.
The 23-year-old Irishman has scored one goal and set up six others since joining from MLS side Atlanta United in the summer.
Gallagher previously played for Atlanta United 2 under former Dons midfielder Stephen Glass.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.